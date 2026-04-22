Alabama announces Kalen DeBoer's extension, sets total price tag for 2026 Tide coaching staff

Alabama on Wednesday formalized Kalen DeBoer's new contract, agreed upon back in the winter.

DeBoer's deal was extended through the 2033 season with a $2 million annual raise, keeping him under contract for Alabama's next seven seasons at $12.5 million per year, AD Greg Byrne announced. His buyout to leave for another job after this upcoming season is now $10 million and decreases by $2 million per year until Feb. 1, 2029, at which point it drops to zero.

While the Crimson Tide were last seen losing to eventual national champion Indiana 38-3 in the Rose Bowl, the deal was agreed upon back in the winter, when DeBoer was a person of interest in the Penn State and Michigan searches.

"My family and I would like to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Trant, President Mohler, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration and football staff, this community and the University for their continued support of Alabama Football," said DeBoer. "We are excited about the opportunity to continue our time in Tuscaloosa with this contract extension. This University has become a special place to us, and I look forward to working to ensure that Alabama football remains at the forefront of college football."

Kalen DeBoer will be paid an even $12.5M annually under his new deal, with the amount split between $6.25M payments directly to him and paid to Debo Marketing, Inc. (DMI), a Washington-registered personal service corporation. pic.twitter.com/c3z5Du1opJ — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) April 22, 2026

Elsewhere, the UA board of trustees issued raises and extensions to most of DeBoer's coaching staff.

In all, seven Crimson Tide coaches will earn at least $1 million in 2026, including general manager Courtney Morgan (a $375,000 raise to $1.2 million) and head strength coach David Ballou (a $100,000 raise to $1.05 million). Ironically, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is the seventh of seven at a flat $1 million; Grubb is still being paid by the Seattle Seahawks.

In all, Alabama will pay nearly $2 million more for its senior coaching staff than it did in 2025 -- a figure that is largely represented simply by DeBoer's raise. While most of Alabama's returning assistants received raises, those costs were offset by the departures of wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shepherd (now Oregon State's head coach), quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan (now Michigan State's offensive coordinator) and offensive line coach Chris Kaplovic (not retained).

Among the returnees, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack netted the largest raise in real dollars at $650,000, while defensive backs coach Jason Jones received the largest raise by percentage. His 2-year contract was set to rise to $450,000, but he will instead make $485,000, nearly doubling his 2025 pay.

Coach (Title) 2025 Salary 2026 Salary Change Kalen DeBoer (HC) $10.5 million $12.5 million $2 million (19%) Kane Wommack (DC) $1.7 million $2.35 million $650,000 (38%) Freddie Roach (DL) $1.2 million $1.3 million $100,000 (8%) Courtney Morgan (GM) $825,000 $1.2 million $375,000 (45%) Maurice Linguist (co-DC/DBs) $975,000 $1.1 million $125,000 (13%) David Ballou (S&C) $950,000 $1.05 million $100,000 (11%) Ryan Grubb (OC) $1 million $1 million None Robert Gillespie (AHC/RBs) $850,000 $850,000 None Christian Robinson (OLBs) $700,000 $725,000 $25,000 (4%) Bryan Ellis (QBs) $600,000 $700,000 $100,000 (17%) Chuck Morrell (ILBs) $600,000 $700,000 $100,000 (17%) Adrian Klemm (OL) $925,000* $600,000 -$325,000 (-35%) Richard Owens (TEs) $1.45 million* $550,000 -$900,000 (-62%) Jason Jones (DBs) $250,000 $485,000 $235,000 (94%) Jay Nunez (STC) $375,000 $475,000 $100,000 (27%) Derrick Nix (WRs) $1.1 million* $400,000 -$700,000 (-64%) Total $24 million $25.985 million $1.985 million (8%)

* - salary earned by previous staff member