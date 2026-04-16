Duke, Manny Diaz agree on contract extension

Duke and Manny Diaz have agreed on a contract extension, the university announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Diaz remains under contract through 2032.

Diaz's two seasons in Durham have been extraordinarily successful. The Blue Devils have won at least nine games in back-to-back seasons for the second time in program history, and the 2025 ACC title was the program's first since 1989. The club's Sun Bowl victory marked just the third time in school history, and first since 1960, that Duke won its conference and a bowl game. Duke also noted that Diaz's 18-9 record is the bested only by Louisville's Jeff Brohm for the best 2-year start by any current ACC coach.

"Manny Diaz is exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University," AD Nina King said. "His clear vision for Duke football, deep understanding of our student-athletes and strong alignment with campus and athletics leadership have positioned us for sustained success in the years ahead. We are incredibly proud to have him leading the Blue Devils, and with his passion, integrity and expertise, Duke football will continue to pursue excellence on and off the field well into the future."

Overall, Duke football is in its best spot in the program's modern history. Combined with Mike Elko's 17-9 mark, the Blue Devils are 35-18 since 2022. Duke won 35 games total from 1992-2007, and five games in the two seasons prior to Elko's arrival.