Will Muschamp coins the defensive equivalent of "No block, no rock"

You've heard of the old adage "No block, no rock." On Thursday, Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp introduced its non-rhyming cousin "No thud, no play."

Speaking to the media for the first time since returning to Austin back in December, Muschamp was donned in a black Nike dri-fit bearing just screen-printed letters saying, "NT=NP." The shirt drew an obvious question, and Muschamp was happy to provide an answer.

“This is ‘no thud equals no play'," Muschamp said, via Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods. "If you don’t thud at practice, and you don’t throw your face in the fan at practice, then that means you’re probably not going to be a good tackler.

"So if you don’t thud at practice, that means you’re not going to be a good tackler. And the best defenses I’ve been a part of, they tackled extremely well.

"And right now in offensive football, you better be able to tackle and play in space. So we’ve got some guys - not many of them - that don’t want to thud at practice. They won’t. I call it a ‘turn down.’ If you turn down too much, you won’t get on the bus to go to the game. You’ll be watching it from home."

"So if you don’t thud, you won’t play. That’s what this means. It’s very important to me."

Back at Texas for the first time since he left in 2010 to become the head coach at Florida, the 54-year-old is relishing his new opportunity. Though he was heavily involved in the Georgia brain-trust, he hasn't held an on-field coaching role since the 2023 season. And now more than half-a-decade removed since the second of his two head coaching opportunities, Muschamp said Thursday he has no plans to pursue a third.

He's at Texas to help Steve Sarkisian's team win a national championship, and his role comes as the in-your-face, drink-stirring coordinator -- a stark and purposeful departure from the more cerebral Pete Kwiatkowski.

"We're trying to go to another level with the way we play," Sarkisian said earlier this spring. "I think Coach Muschamp's body of work somewhat speaks for itself, but he would never rest on his laurels. He's out there sweating. He's coaching everybody, he's coaching all 11. It's a good start and he's going to demand it."