College Football: What We Know, What We Think We Know

No super teams in college football? Tennessee better with Joey Swags than Nico Iamaleava? Same ole Penn State? Same ole Penn State,

So sayeth three of FootballScoop's four-man tag-team. The Nittany Lion advocate might surprise you.

But through two weeks of the college football season, we know -- or we think we know -- which teams are really, really bad.

Stanford, North Carolina, UCLA and Oklahoma State never have had more in common.

Georgia seems about as "get-able" as its seemed in years under Kirby Smart, and the Bulldogs have their first real test of the season Saturday with a visit to sold-out Neyland Stadium, where Tennessee hasn't beaten the Bulldogs in a decade -- or in Mark Richt's last-ever trip to the General's House.

Smart has yet to lose in Knoxville, but this Vols team has a certain edge to it with newcomer Joey Aguilar at quarterback, replacing Nico Iamaleava, the man Spyre Sports helped orchestrate a multi-million dollar deal with forever unattainable expectations along with it.

Oregon continues to provide excellence in on-field performance and pre-game motivation, finding any semblance of indignity and then pulverizing opponents in the process. Last year, it was Colorado playing for clicks and Oregon playing for kicks --- of the Buffs' butts. Last weekend, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy got introduced to the Dan Lanning Pain Machine.

Utah might be the cream of the Big 12 crop, but how much depth does the conference have? Can it survive if its members start knocking off each other? Iowa State has two nice wins, and BYU, as well as TCU and Texas Tech look the part, at least early.

In the ACC, what ails the Clemson offense? Cade Klubnik is back, the Tigers have the vaunted Garrett Riley as OC and yet .... they just concluded a stretch of almost 70 minutes' game time without a touchdown. All at home!

It's all this discussion and more in the latest FootballScoop Podcast.









As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it. You also can find us on social media, via The Platform Formerly Known As Twitter: @FootballScoop, @CoachSamz, @JohnDBrice1 and @Zach_Barnett.