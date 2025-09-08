The 12-pack of things no one expected to see - Week 2

Michigan and Oklahoma's matchup got a lot of the attention heading into a weekend of what initially appeared to be unexciting matchups across college football, but South Florida and Mississippi State delivered some excitement for hardcore fans.

While there were plenty of other great games, the 12-pack is back with all the things you probably missed, and that no one expected to see.

Among the mentions this week:

- Powerball winnings to go toward an SEC coach's buyout.

- A stat even crazier than Derrick Henry's HS stats

- Layers upon layers from a fan's attempted $25k field goal

- Kiffin apologizes to the gamblers after win

Let's dig into the rest.





1) Ole Crimson Tide super-fan Susie here wants to win the Powerball and spend the first $70 million on Kalen DeBoer's buyout

Looks like ‘Susie, from Guntersville’ is ready for a coaching change at Alabama if she wins the powerball.



🎥: @whnt pic.twitter.com/fX49ldZo8k — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 6, 2025

2) I have questions...

Good Morning and Go Bills pic.twitter.com/5OEXKS8Src — Pay The Bills | A Trainwreck Sports Production (@PayTheBillsPod) September 7, 2025

3) Your tweets live forever. Plan accordingly, or someone is bound to use it as motivation or trolling material

Thank you for your service 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Wobqho5Hdo — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 7, 2025

4) This is insane. Derrick Henry is in his TENTH season in the NFL!!!

Derrick Henry is about 600 yards (11,423 yards) away from matching his career high school stats (12,124) — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 8, 2025

5) *Insert laughing emoji here*

Mississippi State might be America’s team this year pic.twitter.com/Fj7FScABar — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) September 7, 2025

6) So many layers to this one. Fan at Mizzou vs Kansas game gets called down to kick 45-yard field goal for chance at $25,000. Gets down there and immediately lifts up his shirt to reveal "F KU" painted on his chest. Then, instead of attempting the kick, he turns and kicks the ball at the Kansas sidelines and lifts up his shirt at the Jayhawks sideline to make sure his message was clear. Only later did folks realize he was kicking with a prosthetic leg!!!

This Mizzou kick story just gets better.



My man is an amputee!



pic.twitter.com/2JBe0Gzelq — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) September 7, 2025

7) Only in Miami...

My buddy just posted this from the University of Miami game at Hard Rock Stadium.



Is that a lemur?!?! pic.twitter.com/LwmM0PoymE — Ryan (@RyeSammy43) September 7, 2025

8) UNC Charlotte coming off the top rope at some fans!

Charlotte is putting UNC fans on the scoreboard with graphics that say they own degrees at ECU or App State.



They then cut to a message that said “Walmart made a lot of money this weekend.” pic.twitter.com/oaYBbIg3cJ — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) September 6, 2025

9) Lane Kiffin apologizes...to the gamblers

Lane Kiffin had to apologize to the gamblers after Kentucky covered with a late field goal pic.twitter.com/i5isgyfJMm — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 7, 2025

10) For a moment there, it looked like this was going to work out. But then...

11) First-year Ohio head coach Brian Smith led his Bobcats to a win over Rich Rod and West Virginia...and Smith is a fan of the occasional trolling

Ohio HC Brian Smith on the Bobcats' playing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' in the locker room after beating WVU: "It's a good feeling. It's good to troll every now and again." pic.twitter.com/QXGX8jqpre — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 7, 2025

12) Coastal's AD issued a challenge to students...one man answered the call...and that man led the team out of the tunnel Saturday in a banana costume. College football folks!

How cool is this?!? Coastal Carolina AD @cmiller05 offered anyone who attended EVERY CCU home game during a week span (19 games) that they could lead the team onto the field during the season opener! @BananaManCCU accepted the challenge, attended all 19 games, & here he comes! pic.twitter.com/N76L9Vj8ST — Hayden Bannick (@hcbannick_25) September 7, 2025















