The 12-pack of things no one expected to see - Week 2 (12 pack)

12 pack

The 12-pack of things no one expected to see - Week 2

By Doug Samuels

Sep 8, 20259:44 am

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Michigan and Oklahoma's matchup got a lot of the attention heading into a weekend of what initially appeared to be unexciting matchups across college football, but South Florida and Mississippi State delivered some excitement for hardcore fans.

While there were plenty of other great games, the 12-pack is back with all the things you probably missed, and that no one expected to see.

Among the mentions this week:

- Powerball winnings to go toward an SEC coach's buyout.
- A stat even crazier than Derrick Henry's HS stats
- Layers upon layers from a fan's attempted $25k field goal
- Kiffin apologizes to the gamblers after win

Let's dig into the rest.


1) Ole Crimson Tide super-fan Susie here wants to win the Powerball and spend the first $70 million on Kalen DeBoer's buyout

2) I have questions...

3) Your tweets live forever. Plan accordingly, or someone is bound to use it as motivation or trolling material

4) This is insane. Derrick Henry is in his TENTH season in the NFL!!!

5) *Insert laughing emoji here*

6) So many layers to this one. Fan at Mizzou vs Kansas game gets called down to kick 45-yard field goal for chance at $25,000. Gets down there and immediately lifts up his shirt to reveal "F KU" painted on his chest. Then, instead of attempting the kick, he turns and kicks the ball at the Kansas sidelines and lifts up his shirt at the Jayhawks sideline to make sure his message was clear. Only later did folks realize he was kicking with a prosthetic leg!!!

7) Only in Miami...

8) UNC Charlotte coming off the top rope at some fans!

9) Lane Kiffin apologizes...to the gamblers

10) For a moment there, it looked like this was going to work out. But then...

11) First-year Ohio head coach Brian Smith led his Bobcats to a win over Rich Rod and West Virginia...and Smith is a fan of the occasional trolling

12) Coastal's AD issued a challenge to students...one man answered the call...and that man led the team out of the tunnel Saturday in a banana costume. College football folks!





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