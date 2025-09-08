Michigan names interim coach

On the heels of a double-digit loss at Oklahoma, Michigan now is dealing with its head coach's suspension and naming an interim coach.

With second-year head man Sherrone Moore out each of the next two games, Michigan has elected to go with Biff Poggi as its interim coach.

Poggi was the right-hand man of former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, and he returned to the Michigan program after he was fired as Charlotte's head coach last fall.

He compiled a 6-16 mark in his two seasons atop the Charlotte program, which parted ways with Poggi after the 10th game of the 2024 season.

Poggi also has been a high school head coach, spending four years in charge of the St. Frances Academy program in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Wolverines are set to be without Moore for two games this year and their opening contest in 2026. Michigan hosts Central Michigan this week (Noon, Big Ten Network) before traveling to Nebraska for its first Big Ten Conference game of the season.

This marks the second time that Moore has been suspended during his tenure at Michigan. He previously was suspended during the 2023 season, along with Harbaugh and former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for their roles in what the NCAA termed was illicit recruiting activity.

In serving this suspension, Moore begins his penance for what the NCAA determined were his actions in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scheme.

The Wolverines are starting heralded freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, a former five-star recruit and the top-rated quarterback in the 2025 signing class.

Michigan also is continuing to rebuild on the heels of losing double-digit players to the NFL Draft after each of the past two sesons.

The NCAA blasted Michigan's lack of cooperation during its investigation, issuing the following statement last month when it also revealed a record-length banishment of Harbaugh from coaching in the NCAA:

"One of the problems here was that Coach Harbaugh never turned over any emails or text messages and then refused to be interviewed by NCAA enforcement staff, so the record is incomplete," said NCAA COI public member Norman Bay. "Mr Stalions said he destroyed his iPhone and threw it in a pond.

"We may never know the extent others in the program were aware of what Mr. Stalions was doing."