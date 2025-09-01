The 12-pack of things no one expected to see - Week 1 (12 pack)

12 pack

The 12-pack of things no one expected to see - Week 1

By Doug Samuels

Sep 1, 202511:00 am

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Heading into the opening weekend the storylines were Lee Corso (fittingly so), Arch Manning, and the big weekend matchups of Texas traveling to Ohio State, Florida State facing Alabama, LSU taking on Clemson, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks taking on Virginia Tech - the program that shaped him and that Frank Beamer built. All followed by Notre Dame at Miami on Sunday.

All those lived up to the hype - well maybe outside of Arch's debut against the defending national champs, and even if you tuned into every game, there was still so much that happened around the college football that you'd miss out on.

That's where this piece comes in. To help catch you up on all the things around college football that you didn't expect to see this weekend, and that many may have missed.

Let's get into the 12-pack.


1 - After losing to Tarleton State in an upset of FCS over the defending American Conference Champs from last year, Army player Larry Pickett pulled a man from a burning vehicle.

2 - Put this quarterback on defense after that hit!

3 - I've been watching football my entire life...I have never seen this. Not to mention his head coach is a fellow offensive lineman!

4 - Major malfunction by the Oregon Duck on Saturday ended with the mascot running back into the tunnel without his head

5 - Not only did Lee Corso go 6-0 with his picks on his final College GameDay, but all the teams he previously coached at or played at also won over the weekend. How fitting


6 - Somehow, this does sum up the excitement of the start of the college football season

7 - This dude was just waiting for the moment to bust out this celebration against Army

8 - How does this happen in a college football game in 2025?

9 - Duquesne played Pitt at Acrisure Stadium over the weekend...and tried to take credit for drawing the crowd

10 - The levels of trash talk coming out of Tallahassee was on an epic level - here's another example. They deserve a ton of credit for backing it up.

11 - Dell McGee began his second season at Georgia State Saturday, and it was clouded by a player yanking a chain from an opponents neck in pregame and tossing it into the stands...so Del sat the player (who was on the two-deep set to play) the entire game.

12 - This is borderline unbelievable. Gonna need a fact check.


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