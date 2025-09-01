The 12-pack of things no one expected to see - Week 1

Heading into the opening weekend the storylines were Lee Corso (fittingly so), Arch Manning, and the big weekend matchups of Texas traveling to Ohio State, Florida State facing Alabama, LSU taking on Clemson, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks taking on Virginia Tech - the program that shaped him and that Frank Beamer built. All followed by Notre Dame at Miami on Sunday.

All those lived up to the hype - well maybe outside of Arch's debut against the defending national champs, and even if you tuned into every game, there was still so much that happened around the college football that you'd miss out on.

That's where this piece comes in. To help catch you up on all the things around college football that you didn't expect to see this weekend, and that many may have missed.

Let's get into the 12-pack.





1 - After losing to Tarleton State in an upset of FCS over the defending American Conference Champs from last year, Army player Larry Pickett pulled a man from a burning vehicle.

Army football player Larry Pickett reacts to pulling a man out from a burning vehicle Saturday in Fort Montgomery #ArmyFootball pic.twitter.com/SQxPIhIVPg — Black Knight Nation (@BKKnightNation) August 31, 2025

#ArmyFootball player Larry Pickett saved a man from a burning vehicle in Fort Montgomery last night pic.twitter.com/XRyskXjCSW — Black Knight Nation (@BKKnightNation) August 31, 2025

2 - Put this quarterback on defense after that hit!

Possibly the best hit by a QB after throwing a pick that I've ever seen. @GoValorFootball pic.twitter.com/bIBN9gTE3i — Blake Olson (@BlakeOlson1) August 30, 2025

3 - I've been watching football my entire life...I have never seen this. Not to mention his head coach is a fellow offensive lineman!

Incredible level of starting something you have zero intention of finishing from a New Mexico lineman here pic.twitter.com/htfoM5c6Mg — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) August 31, 2025

4 - Major malfunction by the Oregon Duck on Saturday ended with the mascot running back into the tunnel without his head

Nah this angle of the Oregon Duck is INSANE. Bro really ran back in the tunnel in shame 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/ctyk5QZsPm — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) August 31, 2025

5 - Not only did Lee Corso go 6-0 with his picks on his final College GameDay, but all the teams he previously coached at or played at also won over the weekend. How fitting

Lee Corso went out a legend pic.twitter.com/4sbL6n13Gw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2025



Lee Corso went a perfect 6/6 in his final picks.



A $100 parlay on his picks would’ve netted $10,296.86. Absolute wizard. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Vf4AJiW92T — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2025





6 - Somehow, this does sum up the excitement of the start of the college football season

That first beer of the college football seasonpic.twitter.com/rZ4tDyKAVe — Blinkin (@blinkinriley) August 30, 2025

7 - This dude was just waiting for the moment to bust out this celebration against Army

That’s funny as hell Tarleton State @ Army pic.twitter.com/MyhcgDtYQ5 — RaleighBill72 (@RaleighBill72) August 30, 2025

8 - How does this happen in a college football game in 2025?

"Hey man, what size you need?"



"Whatever works" pic.twitter.com/9wVKINfufU — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 30, 2025

9 - Duquesne played Pitt at Acrisure Stadium over the weekend...and tried to take credit for drawing the crowd

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲. ❤️💙



53,006 fans — the largest crowd for a Duquesne football game since the program's reinstatement in 1969. pic.twitter.com/pUXrUwfMrM — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) August 31, 2025

10 - The levels of trash talk coming out of Tallahassee was on an epic level - here's another example. They deserve a ton of credit for backing it up.

😳 Florida State’s Earl Little Jr. has “REDRUM” written across is face — which is MUR*ER backwards. pic.twitter.com/1IDt1vu3cx — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelV) August 30, 2025



11 - Dell McGee began his second season at Georgia State Saturday, and it was clouded by a player yanking a chain from an opponents neck in pregame and tossing it into the stands...so Del sat the player (who was on the two-deep set to play) the entire game.

Georgia State Panthers Head Coach Dell McGee talks postgame about the pregame incident involving Panthers player Tyler Scott snatching a chain from an #OleMiss player.

Volume Up ⬆️ to hear coach McGee’s comments . pic.twitter.com/LcYYSezztU — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 31, 2025

12 - This is borderline unbelievable. Gonna need a fact check.

DeBoer is 6-4 against unranked teams.

DeBoer is 6-0 vs Sark, Lanning and Kirby.



MAKE IT MAKE SENSE — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) August 31, 2025