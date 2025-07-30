Lincoln Riley reportedly adding veteran NFL and Pac-12 offensive line coach to USC staff

Lincoln Riley is reportedly adding a veteran presence to his USC staff.

Veteran offensive line coach Adrian Klemm will be on the Trojans staff this fall, CBS Sports has shared today.

The LA Times adds that his role will be on the defensive side of the ball, where he will serve as an analyst.

Klemm most recently served as the offensive line coach for the New England Patriots in 2023 and was the assistant offensive line coach for the Steelers for two seasons prior to being elevated to offensive line coach in 2021.

During the Patriots search for an offensive coordinator in January 2023, Klemm was interviewed for the post that eventually went to Bill O'Brien, and Klemm was added as offensive line coach for the organization a month later.

Between those stops in the NFL, in 2022, he spent a season at Oregon, where he held the associate head coach / run game coordinator title in addition to mentoring the offensive line

The former second round pick of the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft coming out of Hawaii, Klemm also held senior roles on the UCLA staff from 2012-16, serving as associate head coach / run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

He got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at SMU in 2008 before being elevated to offensive line coach a year later.

At USC, Klemm will bring not only impressive experience, but also significant recruiting ties from his time on the west coast.