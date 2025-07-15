Tulsa assistant coach arrested for DUI, reckless driving

Tulsa assistant coach Ty Darlington was arrested Monday in the suburb of Jenks, Okla., on charges of reckless driving and aggravated DUI, according to a report from News9 in Tulsa.

The police report says Darlington's vehicle nearly crashed into officers as they worked a nearby crash. The report then indicates he had slurred speech and a "strong" odor of alcohol on him. "We are aware of the situation and are still gathering all the information," Tulsa football said in a statement.

Darlington joined Tulsa's staff as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach under new head coach Tre Lamb in December. He played offensive line for Oklahoma from 2012-15, then spent five seasons as a graduate assistant and an analyst with his alma mater. He then spent 2022 as a quality control coach at Florida and 2023-24 coaching tight ends and then offensive line at Incarnate Word.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.