The world's best golfer has a message football coaches need to hear

Unless Nick Saban happens to be reading this, Scottie Scheffler is better at his profession than you and I ever will be at ours. At 29 years old, Scheffler has been the world's No. 1-ranked golfer for 148 weeks as of this writing with 16 PGA Tour wins and three majors.

And winning golf tournaments does not make him happy. At least not for longer than 15 minutes or so.

"It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for, like, a few minutes. It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling. And to win the Byron Nelson Championship at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf and have an opportunity to win that tournament. You win it, you celebrate, get to hug my family, and then it's like, 'Okay, now what are we gonna eat for dinner?'"

What follows is close to a 5-minute meditation on the meaning of winning, and fulfillment, and work. It is not melacholy. Scheffler is not asking anyone to feel sorry for him, if such a thing would even be possible for a 3-time PGA Tour money list winner. Scheffler is not even complaining. He loves his job. He's happy to spend Thursday through Sunday trying to be better than the best golfers in the world, then Monday through Wednesday grinding to improve.

So, why does he chase victory so hard if it doesn't sustain him to bedtime on Sunday night?

"I'm blessed to be able to come out here and play golf but if golf ever started affecting my home life with my wife or with my son, that's going to be the last day I play out here for a living. This is not the be all, end all. This is not the most important thing of my life. That's why I wrestle with, why is this so important to me? I would much rather be a great father than a great golfer. At the end of the day, that's what's more important to me."

This is not an attempt to write a snazzy "The destination is the journey" piece by me, nor is it a bank shot at admonishing coaches from working as hard as they can to be as good as they can at their jobs. With summer winding down and 100-hour weeks around the corner, I thought this was a great message to get in front of coaches to remind this great profession that what you're doing is far more important than a final score.

Scottie Scheffler just gave one of the best (and deepest) press conference answers ever heard. pic.twitter.com/SUIRKuLwgb — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 15, 2025