Meetings of the top football minds and technicians have been taking place privately and publicly for as long as the game has been around as both coaches and players look for ways outside the painted lines to hone their craft.

Travis Kelce and George Kittle have helped develop one aimed at the game's tight ends, Duke Manyweather and other top offensive line minds have attracted top coaches and NFL talent to share trade secrets among offensive lineman with their OL Masterminds get together, while pass rushers have their own secret meeting of the minds, and there's no shortage of examples for receivers, quarterbacks and running backs as well.

There's a new example of that coming to the defensive side of the ball thanks to Brown (FCS - RI) defensive coordinator Dan Mulrooney, a former AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, that is inspired by a compelling cause for a well-known coach who recently passed.

Aimed at linebackers, Mulrooney is launching LB1 Masterminds which is a unique virtual clinic and leadership event focused on building the next generation of linebacker play and defensive culture.

The lineup is star studded with players like Luke Kuechly and LaVar Arrington along with an impressive group of coaches with Geoff Collins, Al Washington, Mike Siravo, Zak DeOssie committed to the project. World-renowed leadership and culture expert Brian Kight has also joined the lineup to headline the event.

With that kind of lineup, most would expect to pay a significant price, but that's another aspect that makes Mulrooney's approach different.

The event is free, but they are seeking donations that will go directly to a foundation in the name of former longtime assistant Bill McGovern, who was widely regarded as one of the top linebacker coaches and defensive minds in the game for decades before he passed in 2023 following a battle with cancer.

McGovern, who died at age 60, was UCLA's defensive coordinator in 2022 before moving into a director of football administration role the next season.

His coaching career took him from coast-to-coast and from college to the NFL, working with linebackers at Boston College (where he also spent a few seasons as defensive coordinator from 2009-12) along with stops in the NFL with the Eagles, Giants, and Bears. Before moving to linebackers, he coached defensive backs early in his career at Holy Cross, UMass, BC and Pitt.

In 2008, McGovern was selected the inaugural FootballScoop Linebackers Coach of the Year.

In addition to keeping the name and memory of McGovern alive, Mulrooney shares with FootballScoop that broader goal is quite simple, "develop elite minds and leaders, not just better linebackers."

With nearly 400 already signed up to take part, here's a link for those interested in taking part in the online event and contributing to McGovern's foundation.

The online clinic will run July 23rd from 6p-9:30p EST.







