Dabo Swinney thinks he's about to hear a concert from LSU head coach Brian Kelly, but it's actually a country music star

By Zach Barnett

Jul 15, 20255 hours ago

Dabo Swinney and Brian Kelly will meet at midfield of Tiger Stadium sometime on Saturday evening Aug. 30, before one of the most anticipated games of this college football non-conference season. But at some point this offseason, Swinney thought they were about to meet before Kelly's concert before a small group of fans.

You read that correctly.

As he hilariously tells in a way only he can, Swinney recounted for reporters how he mixed up LSU head coach Brian Kelly and country music star Brian Kelley, better known as "Florida" from the group Florida Georgia Line. If the extra "e" in the latter's last name didn't give it away, perhaps his 6-foot-3 stature and armful of tattoos would have. 

This is Curb Your Enthusiasm meets The Andy Griffith Show.

Dabo is truly one of a kind. 

