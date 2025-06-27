Jim Harbaugh added to lawsuit involving former coordinator's alleged computer crimes

While Michigan is currently being investigated for a number of things from minor NCAA rules violations to the Connor Stalions illegal scouting saga, the most unsettling headline has found its way back to the forefront.

According to a new federal lawsuit filed Friday, Jim Harbaugh, along with other Michigan officials, allowed former Wolverines co-offensive coordinator to Matt Weiss coach in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl despite knowing that he illegally hacked into the personal accounts of female college athletes.

They allege Weiss was caught at the football facility viewing private information belonging to the female student athletes just days before Christmas of 2022, and that unnamed staffer reported it to University officials before their December 31 tilt against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Harbaugh isn't the only person from Michigan's leadership in the crosshairs. The defendants also list former president Santa Ono as well as athletic director Warde Manuel in the suit as well.

Lawyers for the 11 victims argue that the "university placed profits before people, particularly women and female student athletes," thus failing to protect students.

“Harbaugh led and encouraged a culture within the football program that resulted in a complete lack of oversight or protection for non-football student athletes,” the lawsuit goes on to allege. “Had Harbaugh implemented basic oversight of his staff, plaintiffs…would have been protected against predators such as Weiss.”

The lawyers go on to share they believe their timeline will show that Harbaugh, Manuel and others in leadership positions knew of the actions of the dishonored assistant and did nothing, or chose to ignore them knowing the high stakes of the upcoming game.

The lawsuit is the latest of at least 13 civil cases filed against Weiss by lawyers who are representing more than 80 female student athletes spanning across the country.

Weiss, who was fired back in January of 2023, has been indicted in federal court accused of computer crimes where he illegally gained access to a database of student athletes at more than 100 colleges that were maintained by a third-party. He's accused of downloading personal information, including medical data, of more than 150,000 athletes and using that information to access areas like their social media and cloud storage accounts where he then allegedly dowloaded personal and intimate photographs and videos.