Where Were They Then? 2025 edition

It would not have come as a surprise that five members of Nick Saban's 2015 staff would become head coaches within a decade. It would be a surprise to learn that none of them would take over for him at Alabama.

That honor would belong, of course, to Kalen DeBoer who at this moment 10 years ago was trying to figure out ways to improve an Eastern Michigan offense that scored 179 points on its way to a 2-10 season in 2014. EMU would go 1-11 in 2015.

Within a decade though, DeBoer would attain arguably the best job in the sport.

A decade after our first Where Were They Then?, FootballScoop again examines where each FBS head coach found himself in the summer of 2015. And in examining the numbers, the path to an FBS head coaching position is once again clear: there's power in proximity.

Of the 136 current FBS head coaches, this time a decade ago 50 were currently in head coaching positions ranging from the NFL level to high schools, and 49 were on Power 4 staffs either as coordinators, position coaches, or graduate assistants. Of course, many more coaches would go on to obtain head coaching positions between 2015 and 2025 or were head coaches previously before taking detours as assistants. In all, 89 current FBS head coaches had prior head coaching experience prior to landing their current job. This trend shows there's no substitute for executive experience like executive experience.

There are, of course, exceptions. Ten years ago, Northwestern head coach David Braun was gearing up for his first season as UC Davis's defensive line coach. Sherrone Moore was (literally) 128 miles and (figuratively) 10,000 miles away from the Michigan head coaching position as the second-year tight ends coach at Central Michigan. And Bob Chesney honed his craft far away from the FBS spotlight, coaching in a 1,200-seat stadium at Assumption University.

And then there is DeBoer, who was not on anyone's radar to one day succeed the best coach in the history of the sport.

Most of the FBS head coaches in 2035 will be found in the usual spots in 2025, either in close proximity to power as a Power 5 assistant, gaining valuable experience as a lower-division head coach, or on the rebound after a crash and burn elsewhere. (And it goes without saying Kirk Ferentz will be preparing for Year 37 at Iowa.) But there will be exceptions, and 10 years from now we'll see which FCS position coaches and Group of 5 coordinators combined the power of hard work, good fortune and patience to make themselves household names in 2035.

POWER 4

Power 4 coordinator: 18

Power 4 position coach: 8

Current job: 8

Power 4 head coach (different school): 7

Group of 5 head coach: 7

Group of 5 coordinator: 4

Power 4 support staff: 3

High school head coach: 2

NFL head coach: 2

NFL assistant: 2

Sub-FBS head coach: 2

Sub-FBS assistant: 2

Group of 5 assistant: 2

Out of coaching: 1

ACC (plus Notre Dame)

Bill O'Brien, Boston College -- Houston Texans head coach

Justin Wilcox, Cal -- USC defensive coordinator

Dabo Swinney, Clemson -- Clemson head coach

Manny Diaz, Duke -- Mississippi State head coach

Mike Norvell, Florida State -- Arizona State offensive coordinator

Brent Key, Georgia Tech -- UCF offensive coordinator

Jeff Brohm, Louisville -- Western Kentucky head coach

Mario Cristobal, Miami -- Alabama offensive line coach

Bill Belichick, North Carolina -- New England Patriots head coach

Dave Doeren, NC State -- NC State head coach

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame -- Purdue linebackers coach

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt -- Pitt head coach

Rhett Lashlee, SMU -- Auburn offensive coordinator

Frank Reich, Stanford -- San Diego Chargers offensive coordinator

Fran Brown, Syracuse -- Temple defensive backs coach

Tony Elliott, Virginia -- Clemson co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech -- Penn State co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest -- Minnesota State defensive coordinator

Big 12

Brent Brennan, Arizona -- Oregon State wide receivers coach

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State -- Arizona State offensive assistant

Dave Aranda, Baylor -- Wisconsin defensive coordinator

Kalani Sitake -- Oregon State defensive coordinator

Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati -- Appalachian State head coach

Deion Sanders, Colorado -- Triple A Academy (Texas) head coach

Willie Fritz, Houston -- Georgia Southern head coach

Matt Campbell, Iowa State -- Toledo head coach

Lance Leipold, Kansas -- Buffalo head coach

Chris Klieman, Kansas State -- North Dakota State head coach

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State -- Oklahoma State head coach

Sonny Dykes, TCU -- Cal head coach

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech -- Cedar Hill (Texas) High School head coach

Scott Frost, UCF -- Oregon offensive coordinator

Kyle Whittingham, Utah -- Utah head coach

Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia -- Arizona head coach

Big Ten

Bret Bielema, Illinois -- Arkansas head coach

Curt Cignetti, Indiana -- Indiana University-Pennsylvania head coach

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa -- Iowa head coach

Mike Locksley, Maryland -- Maryland offensive coordinator

Sherrone Moore, Michigan -- Central Michigan tight ends coach

Jonathan Smith, Michigan State -- Washington offensive coordinator

PJ Fleck, Minnesota -- Western Michigan head coach

Matt Rhule, Nebraska -- Temple head coach

David Braun, Northwestern -- UC Davis defensive line coach

Ryan Day, Ohio State -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach

Dan Lanning, Oregon -- Alabama graduate assistant

James Franklin, Penn State -- Penn State head coach

Barry Odom, Purdue -- Missouri defensive coordinator

Greg Schiano, Rutgers -- Out of coaching

DeShaun Foster, UCLA -- UCLA graduate assistant

Lincoln Riley, USC -- Oklahoma offensive coordinator

Jedd Fisch, Washington -- Michigan quarterbacks/wide receivers coach

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin -- Ohio State defensive coordinator

SEC

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama -- Eastern Michigan offensive coordinator

Sam Pittman, Arkansas -- Arkansas offensive line coach

Hugh Freeze, Auburn -- Ole Miss head coach

Billy Napier, Florida -- Alabama wide receivers coach

Kirby Smart, Georgia -- Alabama defensive coordinator

Mark Stoops, Kentucky -- Kentucky head coach

Brian Kelly, LSU -- Notre Dame head coach

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss -- Alabama offensive coordinator

Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State -- Baylor passing game coordinator/running backs coach

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri -- Boise State offensive coordinator

Brent Venables, Oklahoma -- Clemson defensive coordinator

Shane Beamer, South Carolina -- Virginia Tech assistant head coach/running backs coach

Josh Heupel, Tennessee -- Utah State offensive coordinator

Steve Sarkisian, Texas -- USC head coach

Mike Elko, Texas A&M -- Wake Forest defensive coordinator

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt -- Syracuse linebackers coach

GROUP OF 5

Power 5 position coach: 11

Sub-FBS coordinator: 10

Sub-FBS head coach: 8

Power 5 coordinator: 7

Group of 5 coordinator: 6

Sub-FBS position coach: 5

Group of 5 head coach: 4

Current job: 4

Power 5 head coach: 4

Power 5 support staff: 2

Group of 5 position coach: 2

NFL assistant: 2

Out of coaching: 2

High school head coach: 1





American

Jeff Monken, Army -- Army head coach

Tim Albin, Charlotte -- Ohio offensive coordinator

Blake Harrell, East Carolina -- The Citadel defensive coordinator

Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic -- Texas Tech graduate assistant

Ryan Silverfield, Memphis -- Arizona State offensive analyst

Brian Newberry, Navy -- Kennesaw State defensive coordinator

Eric Morris, North Texas -- Texas Tech offensive coordinator

Scott Abel, Rice -- Washington & Lee head coach

Alex Golesh, South Florida -- Illinois tight ends coach

KC Keeler, Temple -- Sam Houston head coach

Jon Sumrall, Tulane -- Troy linebackers coach

Tre Lamb, Tulsa -- Mercer quarterbacks coach

Trent Dilfer, UAB -- Out of coaching

Jeff Traylor, UTSA -- Texas tight ends coach

Conference USA

Ryan Carty, Delaware -- New Hampshire offensive coordinator

Willie Simmons, Florida International -- Prairie View A&M head coach

Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State -- Florida State defensive coordinator

Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State -- North Carolina Central head coach

Jamey Chadwell, Liberty -- Charleston Southern head coach

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech -- TCU co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee -- Vanderbilt head coach

Ryan Beard, Missouri State -- Northern Michigan cornerbacks coach

Tony Sanchez, New Mexico State -- UNLV head coach

Phil Longo, Sam Houston -- Sam Houston offensive coordinator

Scotty Walden, UTEP -- East Texas Baptist offensive coordinator

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky -- Western Kentucky offensive coordinator

Independent

Jim Mora, UConn -- UCLA head coach

MAC

Joe Moorhead, Akron -- Fordham head coach

Mike Uremovich, Ball State -- NC State offensive line coach

Eddie George, Bowling Green -- Out of coaching

Pete Lembo, Buffalo -- Ball State head coach

Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan -- Kansas Wesleyan head coach

Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan -- Eastern Michigan head coach

Mark Carney, Kent State -- Virginia State offensive coordinator

Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio) -- Miami (Ohio) head coach

Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois -- Baltimore Ravens running backs coach

Brian Smith, Ohio -- Occidental College offensive coordinator

Jason Candle, Toledo -- Toledo offensive coordinator

Joe Harasmyiak, UMass -- Maine defensive coordiantor

Lance Taylor, Western Michigan -- Stanford running backs coach

Mountain West

Troy Calhoun, Air Force -- Air Force head coach

Spencer Danielson, Boise State -- Azusa Pacific linebackers coach

Jay Norvell, Colorado State -- Texas co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach

Matt Entz, Fresno State -- North Dakota State defensive coordinator

Timmy Chang, Hawaii -- Jackson State offensive coordinator

Jeff Choate, Nevada -- Washington defensive line coach

Jason Eck, New Mexico -- Montana State offensive line coach

Sean Lewis, San Diego State -- Bowling Green co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State -- Navy head coach

Dan Mullen, UNLV -- Mississippi State head coach

Bronco Mendenhall, Utah State -- BYU head coach

Jay Sawvel, Wyoming -- Minnesota defensive backs coach

Pac-12

Trent Bray, Oregon State -- Nebraska linebackers coach

Jimmy Rogers, Washington State -- South Dakota State linebackers coach

Sun Belt

Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State -- Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach

Butch Jones, Arkansas State -- Tennessee head coach

Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina -- Ohio State co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Clay Helton, Georgia Southern -- USC offensive coordinator

Dell McGee, Georgia State -- Georgia Southern running backs coach

Bob Chesney, James Madison -- Assumption head coach

Michael Desormeaux -- Ascension Episcopal (La.) School head coach

Bryant Vincent, ULM -- South Alabama co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Tony Gibson, Marshall -- West Virginia defensive coordinator

Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion -- Penn State quarterbacks coach

Major Applewhite, South Alabama -- Houston offensive coordinator

Charles Huff, Southern Miss -- Penn State running backs coach

GJ Kinne, Texas State -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback

Gerad Parker, Troy -- Purdue wide receivers coach







