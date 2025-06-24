Former USC and Oklahoma staffer lands Texas high school job

Back in late April, Lincoln Riley made the decision to part ways with his longtime head strength coach Bennie Wylie at USC.

Wylie was entering his fourth season with the Trojans after following Riley from Oklahoma, where he spent four seasons and was instrumental in the three of the Big 12 titles and a pair of College Football Playoff appearances for the Sooners.

Now Wylie has landed at a Texas high school leading their strength department.

Huntsville HS (TX), a school of about 1,900 students in grades 9-12, announced the college strength coaching veteran as their new head strength and conditioning coach.

A graduate of Sam Houston State, Wylie will now work just a few miles up the road from the Bearkats campus.

The stop at the Texas high school ranks is the latest in a career that includes college stops at programs like Texas, Tennessee and Texas Tech, where he and Riley both worked under the iconic Mike Leach in Lubbock.