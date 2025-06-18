One of college football's top young coordinators compares creating game plans to making an album

Shortly after Penn State landed Andy Kotelnecki as their new offensive coordinator, the veteran offensive play caller took the podium for the first time and compared his offensive philosophy to a DQ Blizzard.

Like myself, many coaches are suckers for a good analogy, so it was no surprise to see Kotelnecki's comparision of deserts and offensive football go viral quickly.

Well first-year Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead, who spent the last few seasons at Western Kentucky after learning the intricacies of the Air Raid under the late Mike Leach at both Mississippi State and Washington State, shared another great analogy while on The Left Hash Call podcast.

Coaches who are also big fans of music will really appreciate this one.

"I'm a big music guy, soI'll kind of listen to music and turn my brain off a little bit just listening to a different medium of art. I think stuff like that is fascinating to me, how albums are created and stuff like that."

"I heard Caleb [Corrill] talk about this on a podcast, and something resonated with me when he was talking about this so it's funny you ask that question. I sent him a clip of your show and I sent him a clip of Rick Rubin - the music producer - so this is how I related music back to football, there's a clip of Rick Rubin and he's talking about when he is making an album, he goes into the studio, he gets with the artist, and the artist may have 20-25 songs that they may want on this specific album," the former AFCA 35 Under 35 selection explains.

"[Rubin] goes in there and he's like, 'Okay, we're going to cut this down to the 12 or 15, may 10-12 songs that we love that we know are going to make the album, and even further than that we're going to cut to the 8-10 that we know we can't live without. Ok. There's your album. Now, of those ones that you put on the chopping block, which 3-5 can kind of go with this album and compliment what you've already done from a simplistic standpoint."

"I sent Caleb that, and I said 'This is how we approach game planning with coach Leach, because that is exactly what he did. That was how he took a game plan and how he thought about it was here is the 25 plays that we love, and we're going to cut it to 20, and here are 3-4 that we know can compliment that and here is how we are going to attack them."

"I gained inspiration from that talk, and that was just coming from a music standpoint. I thought that was really cool, and it might not have been football, but it is art and it kind of goes into the art of play calling. I try to find inspiration from that kind of stuff all the time."

Hear Hollingshead's full answer in the clip.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>



