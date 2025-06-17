Seahawks reportedly hiring Big Ten staffer and former SEC and Pac-12 quarterback

Just a few days ago, Mike Macdonald reached back to his time in Ann Arbor to bring Jack Dunaway to Seattle as a new scouting assistant.

Now the leader of the Seahawks is reaching back to the college level in the Big Ten to make another hire.

CBS Sports shares today that Iowa offensive analyst Keller Chryst is leaving the Hawkeyes for a position with the Seahawks.

Chryst is a former college quarterback with stops at both Stanford and Tennessee.

He spent the past two seasons as a part of Kirk Ferentz's staff at Iowa where he assisted with the quarterbacks.

Coming out of high school at Palo Alto HS (CA), Chryst was a four-star recruit and ranked among the top quarterbacks in his class when he committed to Stanford for the 2014 season. He appeared in four games as a backup to Kevin Hogan during the 2014-15 seasons and and would go on to start five games during the 2016 season and was voted captain heading into the 2017 season with the Cardinal.

After graduating from Stanford, Chryst used the opportunity to become a grad transfer and landed at Tennesee where he appeared in six games and later spent a season on a roster in The Spring League.

Keller, who got his start as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin prior to joining the Hawkeyes, is the son of longtime NFL assistant Geep Chryst, and his uncle is former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst.