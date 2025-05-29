Early season TV times set

The 2025 college football season will begin with a bang. Three of them, in fact.
The FBS season will officially begin with the first overseas edition of Farmaggedon, where Iowa State and Kansas State will take what's expected to be a ranked matchup in the first game of the season at noon ET on ESPN in Week 0. Week 1 then begins with a triple-header, pitting Boise State at South Florida, Buffalo at Minnesota and Nebraska vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium.
Then, the first full Saturday of the college football season begins with No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Noon game from the Horseshoe. That kick time, somehow a source of great controversy, was formally announced Thursday as a noon kickoff, part of a collection of early-season and select mid- and late-season kickoffs, jointly announced by the networks and conferences on Thursday.
Below is a look at the early-season schedule of games on major broadcast and cable networks. If you want to know where College GameDay will be each week of the season, we've got you covered as well.
All rankings via the FootballScoop Pre-Preseason Top 25. All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 23
No. 21 Iowa State vs. No. 18 Kansas State (at Dublin, Ireland) -- noon, ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 28
Boise State at South Florida -- 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Buffalo at Minnesota -- 8 p.m., FS1
Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (at Kansas City) -- 9 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Aug. 29
Western Michigan at Michigan State -- 7 p.m., FS1
No. 24 Auburn at Baylor -- 8 p.m., Fox
Georgia Tech at Colorado -- 8 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 30
No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State -- noon, Fox
Syracuse vs. Tennessee (at Atlanta) -- noon, ABC
Mississippi State at Southern Miss -- noon, ESPN
Marshall at No. 7 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m., ABC
Old Dominion at No. 22 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m., FS1
Nevada at No. 2 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m., CBS
No. 8 Alabama at Florida State -- 3:30 p.m., ABC
Albany at Iowa -- 6 p.m., FS1
UTSA at No. 20 Texas A&M -- 7 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico at No. 16 Michigan -- 7:30 p.m., NBC
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson -- 7:30 p.m., ABC
Cal at Oregon State -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Utah at UCLA -- 11 p.m., Fox
Sunday, Aug. 31
Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (at Atlanta) -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 13 Miami -- 7:30 p.m., ABC
Monday, Sept. 1
TCU at North Carolina -- 8 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 6
San Jose State at No. 1 Texas -- noon, ABC/ESPN
No. 10 Illinois at Duke -- noon, ABC/ESPN
Kennesaw State at No. 22 Indiana -- noon, FS1
Iowa at No. 21 Iowa State -- noon, Fox
Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m., CBS
No. 22 Ole Miss at Kentucky -- 3:30 p.m., ABC
Kansas at Missouri -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin -- 4 p.m., FS1
No. 16 Michigan at No. 24 Oklahoma -- 7:30 p.m., ABC
Boston College at Michigan State -- 7:30 p.m., NBC
No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia Southern at USC -- 7:30 p.m., FS1
Thursday, Sept. 11
NC State at Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 13
Wisconsin at No. 10 Alabama -- noon, ABC/ESPN
No. 24 Oklahoma at Temple -- noon, ESPN2
No. 6 Oregon at Northwestern -- noon, Fox
Houston Christian at Nebraska -- noon, FS1
Villanova at No. 2 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m., FS1
USC at Purdue -- 3:30 p.m., CBS
No. 7 Georgia at Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m., ABC
Western Michigan at No. 10 Illinois -- 7 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss -- 7 or 7:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
Vanderbilt at No. 13 South Carolina -- 7 or 7:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
No. 11 Florida at No. 9 LSU -- 7:30 p.m., ABC
No. 20 Texas A&M at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m., NBC
Duke at Tulane -- 8 p.m., ESPN2
Minnesota at Cal -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Sept. 19
Iowa at Rutgers -- 8 p.m., Fox
Saturday, Sept. 20
No. 16 Michigan at Nebraska -- 3:30 p.m., CBS
Purdue at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m., NBC
Washington at Washington State -- 7:30 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Sept. 27
No. 6 Oregon at No. 2 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m., NBC
Saturday, Oct. 11
No. 24 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Texas (at Dallas) -- 3:30 p.m., ABC
Saturday, Oct. 18
USC at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m., NBC
Saturday, Nov. 1
No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 11 Florida (at Jacksonville, Fla.) -- 3:30 p.m., ABC
Friday, Nov. 28
No. 22 Ole Miss at Mississippi State -- noon, ABC/ESPN
Iowa at Nebraska -- noon, CBS
No. 7 Georgia at Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m., ABC
No. 20 Texas A&M at No. 1 Texas -- 7:30 p.m., ABC
No. 22 Indiana at Purdue -- 7:30 p.m., NBC
Saturday, Nov. 29
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan -- noon, Fox
Friday, Dec. 5
American Championship -- 8 p.m., ABC
Saturday, Dec. 6
Big 12 Championship (at Arlington, Texas) -- noon, ABC
SEC Championship (at Atlanta) -- 4 p.m., ABC
Big Ten Championship (at Indianapolis) -- 8 p.m., Fox
ACC Championship (at Charlotte) -- 8 p.m., ABC