Early season TV times set

The 2025 college football season will begin with a bang. Three of them, in fact.

The FBS season will officially begin with the first overseas edition of Farmaggedon, where Iowa State and Kansas State will take what's expected to be a ranked matchup in the first game of the season at noon ET on ESPN in Week 0. Week 1 then begins with a triple-header, pitting Boise State at South Florida, Buffalo at Minnesota and Nebraska vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium.

Then, the first full Saturday of the college football season begins with No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Big Noon game from the Horseshoe. That kick time, somehow a source of great controversy, was formally announced Thursday as a noon kickoff, part of a collection of early-season and select mid- and late-season kickoffs, jointly announced by the networks and conferences on Thursday.

Below is a look at the early-season schedule of games on major broadcast and cable networks. If you want to know where College GameDay will be each week of the season, we've got you covered as well.

All rankings via the FootballScoop Pre-Preseason Top 25. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 23

No. 21 Iowa State vs. No. 18 Kansas State (at Dublin, Ireland) -- noon, ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 28

Boise State at South Florida -- 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo at Minnesota -- 8 p.m., FS1

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (at Kansas City) -- 9 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Aug. 29

Western Michigan at Michigan State -- 7 p.m., FS1

No. 24 Auburn at Baylor -- 8 p.m., Fox

Georgia Tech at Colorado -- 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 30

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State -- noon, Fox

Syracuse vs. Tennessee (at Atlanta) -- noon, ABC

Mississippi State at Southern Miss -- noon, ESPN

Marshall at No. 7 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m., ABC

Old Dominion at No. 22 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m., FS1

Nevada at No. 2 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State -- 3:30 p.m., ABC

Albany at Iowa -- 6 p.m., FS1

UTSA at No. 20 Texas A&M -- 7 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico at No. 16 Michigan -- 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson -- 7:30 p.m., ABC

Cal at Oregon State -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Utah at UCLA -- 11 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Aug. 31

Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (at Atlanta) -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 13 Miami -- 7:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, Sept. 1

TCU at North Carolina -- 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 6

San Jose State at No. 1 Texas -- noon, ABC/ESPN

No. 10 Illinois at Duke -- noon, ABC/ESPN

Kennesaw State at No. 22 Indiana -- noon, FS1

Iowa at No. 21 Iowa State -- noon, Fox

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 22 Ole Miss at Kentucky -- 3:30 p.m., ABC

Kansas at Missouri -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin -- 4 p.m., FS1

No. 16 Michigan at No. 24 Oklahoma -- 7:30 p.m., ABC

Boston College at Michigan State -- 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia Southern at USC -- 7:30 p.m., FS1

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State at Wake Forest -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 13

Wisconsin at No. 10 Alabama -- noon, ABC/ESPN

No. 24 Oklahoma at Temple -- noon, ESPN2

No. 6 Oregon at Northwestern -- noon, Fox

Houston Christian at Nebraska -- noon, FS1

Villanova at No. 2 Penn State -- 3:30 p.m., FS1

USC at Purdue -- 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 7 Georgia at Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m., ABC

Western Michigan at No. 10 Illinois -- 7 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss -- 7 or 7:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

Vanderbilt at No. 13 South Carolina -- 7 or 7:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

No. 11 Florida at No. 9 LSU -- 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 20 Texas A&M at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m., NBC

Duke at Tulane -- 8 p.m., ESPN2

Minnesota at Cal -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 19

Iowa at Rutgers -- 8 p.m., Fox

Saturday, Sept. 20

No. 16 Michigan at Nebraska -- 3:30 p.m., CBS

Purdue at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 3:30 p.m., NBC

Washington at Washington State -- 7:30 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Sept. 27

No. 6 Oregon at No. 2 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m., NBC

Saturday, Oct. 11

No. 24 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Texas (at Dallas) -- 3:30 p.m., ABC

Saturday, Oct. 18

USC at No. 5 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m., NBC

Saturday, Nov. 1

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 11 Florida (at Jacksonville, Fla.) -- 3:30 p.m., ABC

Friday, Nov. 28

No. 22 Ole Miss at Mississippi State -- noon, ABC/ESPN

Iowa at Nebraska -- noon, CBS

No. 7 Georgia at Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 20 Texas A&M at No. 1 Texas -- 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 22 Indiana at Purdue -- 7:30 p.m., NBC

Saturday, Nov. 29

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 16 Michigan -- noon, Fox

Friday, Dec. 5

American Championship -- 8 p.m., ABC

Saturday, Dec. 6

Big 12 Championship (at Arlington, Texas) -- noon, ABC

SEC Championship (at Atlanta) -- 4 p.m., ABC

Big Ten Championship (at Indianapolis) -- 8 p.m., Fox

ACC Championship (at Charlotte) -- 8 p.m., ABC







