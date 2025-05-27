Handful of coaches featured on cover of EA Sports College Football 26

The standard cover for the EA Sports College Football 26 game will feature standout sophomore receivers Ryan Williams (Alabama) and Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), a press release shared this morning.

For the first time in the game's history, college coaches will also grace a Deluxe Edition of the cover.

Seven coaches in total, including Georgia's Kirby Smart, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Penn State's James Franklin, Ohio State's Ryan Day, and Oregon's Dan Lanning can be found on the Deluxe cover.

Past cover athletes Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow and Denard Robinson also grace the Deluxe Edition cover, along with a number of college football's top stars heading into this fall. Top freshman and Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is yet to take his first collegiate snap, is also featured.

Hopefully, the addition of coaches on the cover is foreshadowing that the inclusion of coaches in the game - something that fans have long pounded the table for - will be part of the changes that have made their way into this year's game.

Base on what EA Sports shared on X, it sure seems like coaches will be in the game for the first time ever: "Powerhouse programs. Real World Coaches. Electric Traditions. Experience it all in #CFB26."

Further details of this year's game are set to be shared later this week, on Thursday, so look for answers on that later this week.



