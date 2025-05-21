Following Sherrone Moore's decision to part ways with offensive play caller Kirk Campbell after a 7-5 regular season where the Wolverines ranked near the bottom nationally in passing, tight ends coach Steve Casula was elevated to interim offensive play caller for the team's bowl game against Alabama.

After their 19-13 win over the Crimson Tide, their second win over the storied SEC program in as many seasons, Moore brought in Chip Lindsey from North Carolina as the team's new offensive coordinator, but MLive shares today that Casula has earned a new title as the team's new co-offensive coordinator.

The Wolverines offensive staff will now feature Lindsey (OC), Casula (co-OC) and Ron Bellamy who is listed as pass game coordinator / wide receivers coach.

Casula, a 37-year old widely regarded for his offensive acumen across the coaching profession, was instrumental in tight end Colston Loveland being a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft by the Bears back in April after an All-American season and has prior FBS play calling experience at UMass, where he also mentored the quarterbacks.

Casula has also served as offensive coordinator at D-II power Ferris State as well as Davenport (D-II - MI) before joining the Michigan staff for a few seasons as an analyst under Jim Harbaugh. He would leave to join former Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown with the Minutemen after a few seasons in Ann Arbor for the opportunity for not only his first on-field FBS role, but also an opportunity to hold a coveted play calling role at the FBS level.

MLive shares that the new title for Casula at UM comes with a 25% pay increase to $500k based on what he was set to make this fall, and has a new two-year deal beginning in 2025.

The report shares that running backs coach / run game coordinator Tony Alford will make $900k this season after earning $850k last fall on a new three-year deal, and defensive line coach Lou Esposito will now make $600k after earning $500k last fall. Esposito will enter the first year of a new two-year deal this fall.

Meanwhile Ron Bellamy (WRs / pass game coordinator), LaMar Morgan (DBs / pass game coordinator) and Grant Newsome (OL) also received contract extensions through the 2026 season, but did not receive pay bumps. The rest of the assistant coaches remain on their current deals.