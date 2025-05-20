How Chip Kelly changed one of football's most iconic stances

Surely, new Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty wasn't the first to do what has become his iconic stance, but when you lead the country in rushing by nearly 50 yards per game after a breakout senior season and are up for the Heisman, it's easy to credit him with what many have dubbed the "Michael Myers" stance.

While starring at Boise State, Jeanty shared that he always had a coach in his ear telling him he couldn't stand like that and be effective, but head coach Spencer Danielson and running backs coach James Montgomery gave Jeanty the freedom to do his thing as long as he was being productive.

That worked great in college, but first-year Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had a different plan after the organization spent their first round pick on Jeanty.

Clips of Jeanty in the prototypical running backs stance at the team's rookie mini-camp have been making their way around social media recently, and yesterday Jeanty was asked about the stance he has seemed to have left behind.

"Sometimes you've got to go with the flow," Jeanty starts off saying before saying Kelly approached him the first day of mini camp about changing the stance up.

To prove his point, Kelly asked Jeanty to guard him like they were playing basketball, and when Jeanty got low in a defensive stance, Kelly's point was proven.

"That's exactly why you've got to be down in your running backs stance," Kelly told Jeanty.

To end the clip, Jeanty says that Kelly has won "for now" but says that once he earns his stripes in the NFL by making some plays he may have some ground to stand on to bring the stance back.

Is Chip Kelly right to do this? Or is this a classic case of over-coaching something just because of a personal preference? Join me in leaving a comment to share your stance (pun intended).