Illinois announces massive long-term extension for Bret Bielema

Coming off just its second 10-win season of this century, Illinois football has moved to lock up head coach Bret Bielema with a long-term extension.

On Tuesday afternoon, Illinois officials announced that the school had reached agreement on a lucrative new pact for Bielema that locks the coach up under contract with the Illini through the 2030 season.

Josh Whitman, Illinois' athletics director, formally announced the deal; the school's release noted that the pact is pending formal ratification May 22 during the school's board of trustees meeting.

Per the school, Bielema is set to be raised to an "annual salary that would begin at $7.7 million" and also be eligible beginning next summer for retention bonuses of $700,000 annually on each July 1 from 2026 through the end of the pact.

"Under Bret's guidance, our program has gained national relevance and is steadily rewriting the Illinois record books," Whitman said in his statement. "As a former player, it is a privilege to partner with him to develop a plan aimed at achieving sustained success. The future of our program has never been brighter."

Now secured for six years, Bielema is poised to lead the Illinois program long-term after guiding it to a 10-win season in 2024 -- the program's most wins since 2001 -- that was punctuated by a bowl win against SEC program South Carolina.

That game generated national buzz after Bielema and Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer aggressively argued on the field of play after a South Carolina trick play and a deliberate gesture during a timeout on the field of play from Bielema.

But that fire and fearlessness have become trademarks for Illinois since it hired Bielema prior to the 2021 season. He generated an eight-win campaign in 2022 and after he dipped to a 5-7 slate in 2023, doubled-up that win total last fall.

"I am fortunate to work every day with an athletic director who fully believes in our football program and a coaching staff that fully believes in our players," Bielema's statement read. "A special thank you to those players -- I could not be more excited about where our program is going because of you. ...

"I can't wait to see you all in Memorial Stadium this fall. The best is yet to come."

Illinois is scheduled to open its 2025 season at home against FCS program Western Illinois before traveling to Duke for an ACC-Big Ten clash.

The Illini have notable Big Ten Conference games at Indiana, Washington and Wisconsin -- Bielema's former program -- as well as key home dates against 2024 College Football Playoff participant Indiana and reigning CFP champion Ohio State.



