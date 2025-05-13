The highest-paid linebackers coaches in college football: 2025 edition

In today's age of unlimited on-field coaches, the defensive side of the ball has grown faster than offense. It's extremely rare to have a single secondary coach in 2025. It's also rare to employ a single coach across the defensive front, and inside/outside linebackers coaches are also common. I can't think of a single Power 4 staff with one D-line coach, one linebackers coach, and one secondary coach. And so while plenty of staffs have two coaches across a position group, the rate of "walk-around" defensive coordinators has also grown.