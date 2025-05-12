The highest-paid special teams coordinators in college football: 2025 edition

In our tour of college football assistant coaching salaries, the stop at Special Teams Depot is always my favorite. The variety of how head coaches deploy their special teams duties is fascinating. Most head coaches name a designated special teams coordinator who also coaches an offensive or defensive position -- most commonly a low-volume position in terms of players on the field at one time, like running backs or tight ends -- who will then delegate certain special teams units to another assistant coach. Some head coaches won't even name a special teams coordinator, divvying up that duty amongst his staff. Some head coaches do that, but will funnel most of their efforts through an off-the-field analyst, though that blurry line has all but disappeared in today's age of unlimited on-field coaches.