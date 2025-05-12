Former Tennessee QB, FCS play-caller lands ACC role

Patrick Ashford played in the SEC at the University of Tennessee and coached in the league early in his career with a stint at Vanderbilt.

Then, the former Vols backup quarterback and holder teamed with Billy Cosh and Scott Wachenheim for the most successful season in VMI history, winning a SoCon title and advancing into the FCS Playoffs.

Now, after four-plus seasons at VMI, Ashford has returned to Power Conference football.

FootballScoop has learned that Ashford has been hired to serve as an offensive analyst on Tony Elliott's Virginia Cavaliers staff.

It's an impressive move for the Morristown, Tennessee, native whose own playing career in the SEC ended less than a decade ago.

In addition to his time under Andy Ludwig at Vanderbilt, Ashford also has coached for the well-regarded Jason Simpson at UT-Martin, where Simpson has developed one of FCS's most consistent programs and cultivated a coaching tree that has spanned all levels of college football and into the NFL. Additionally, Ashford served on Will Healy's Austin Peay staff for two seasons.