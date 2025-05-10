Sources: Youngstown State makes move at assistant athletic director spot

Barely three years removed from graduating from Youngstown State, Tony Chiaro already is climbing the ranks at his alma mater.

FootballScoop has learned that Chiaro has been elevated into an assistant athletic director's role within Youngstown State Athletics; in fact, Chiaro is being tabbed as the program's assistant athletics director for football operations.

It's an elevated role for Chiaro, who had previously served Youngstown State and Doug Phillips' football program as the Penguins' Director of Player Development.

Already involved in "all day-to-day activities in the football program," Chiaro will add additional responsibilities and oversight with his new position.

Youngstown State is coming off a disappointing 4-8 2024 campaign, in which it posted a strong 4-2 mark at home but did not win a single road game.

The Penguins begin their 2025 season with consecutive home games against Mercyhurst and Robert Morris before traveling Sept. 13 for a money game at Big Ten program Michigan State. The Spartans are entering their second season under Jonathan Smith, who was hired away from Oregon State as replacement for the fired Mel Tucker in late 2023.