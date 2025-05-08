Source: Western Illinois hires Big Ten staffer to round out defensive staff

After finishing with one of the top offenses in the Ohio Valley Conference in his first year leading the Leathernecks, Joe Davis has spent a good chunk of the off season retooling his defensive staff at Western Illinois.

Following a season they finished 9th out of 9 teams in points allowed per game (43 ppg), while ranking second in points scored on the offensive side (31 ppg), Davis parted ways with defensive coordinator Dan McKeown after one season.

Landon Fox, the former head coach at Valparaiso, was brought in earlier this off season to overhaul the defense, and sources tell FootballScoop Davis is bolstering that side of the ball with an addition from the Big Ten.

Penn State defensive analyst Torrence Brown is joining the Leathernecks as the new defensive line coach for the program, sources share.

A former edge player himself out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Borwn played his college ball at Penn State from 2014-18 before joining transitioning to a student assistant role. He'd go on to join the staff at Eastern New Mexico (D-II) and then Marshall as a defensive graduate assistant before returning to his alma mater as a defensive graduate assistant, where he spent the past two seasons.

Earlier this off season, James Franklin elevated Brown to a defensive analyst position.

Over the last few seasons Penn State has cemented a legacy of one of the premier pass rushing teams in college football, allowing Brown to work closely with both Abdul Carter (#3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) as well as Chop Robinson (#21 overall pick in 2024) the past two seasons.

