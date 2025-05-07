Source: Longtime Division III head coach Bob Owens to retire at Chapman University

Bob Owens was tabbed the head coach of the Chapman University Panthers (D-III - CA) football program back in 2006 and over the course of the past For 25 seasons he's dedicated his life to the building of one of California's most respected small college football programs.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Owens, the most decorated coach in the history of the football program at the school, is expected to announce his retirement at an upcoming team meeting.

His retirement marks the end of an impressive run for the veteran coach.

Back in 2019 Owens led the team to an undefeated regular season, which had never been done before in the history of the program. That season ended with the Panthers ranked among the top 10 teams in the country.

That year he was selected as the AFCA West Region Coach of the Year after leading the team to their first win over a ranked opponent in school history, and they'd go on to do defeat another ranked team during their perfect season, punching their ticket to host a first round Division III playoff game later that season.

They would go on to win that first-round game in double overtime, marking the school's first NCAA tournament win in the football postseason.

The school's all-time winningest head coach, Owens notched his 100th win back in 2021 and has captured four SCIAC Coach of the Year honors during his time with the program, going undefeated in conference play three times since joining the SCIAC in 2012.

He leaves Chapman with an unrivaled legacy and a 119-103 record after a 7-3 campaign last fall.

In what would end up being his final game leading the program, Chapman fell in the SCIAC title game last November to Pomona-Pitzer in a tight 37-34 shootout.

Before landing the head coaching job at Chapman, Owens had stops at Fresno State, Utah State, and Oregon and has been the offensive coordinator at Humboldt State and previously led rival Whittier College to two SCIAC titles as their head coach as well.

Please join us in wishing coach Owens all the best in whatever this next chapter holds for him and his family.