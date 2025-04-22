Video: College GameDay's Pat McAfee gets choked out

Pat McAfee's meteoric rise from NFL punter to one of the most sought after modern media personalties has required him to wear a number of hats over the years.

From briefly being a member of sports juggernaut Barstool Sports, to developing his own insanely popular show to being selected to sit alongside Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso on the set of College GameDay, McAfee has taken sports media by storm the last several seasons - whether you like his loud, over-the-top approach or not.

McAfee's selection to the College GameDay staff rubbed loyal viewers of the iconic show the wrong way, as his personality seemed very different from that of guys like Corso and Herbie, and literally could not be more different than the latest addition to the GameDay Crew in Nick Saban.

In addition to his football duties, McAfee also lends his talents to hosting Monday Night Raw, which took place last night and before the end of the event McAfee was turning purple in a chokehold.

Apparently, after losing his match, Gunter turned his anger toward McAfee by attacking him and putting him in a sleeper hold before security stepped in. McAfee was "unable" to return after the incident, and was replaced by Joe Tessitore.

Whether you're a fan of McAfee or not, and regardless of whether you believe the bit was real or bad acting, it's not everyday you see a GameDay personality subjecting himself to this.

Also included, below the turning-purple chokehold video, is a look at how McAfee sold the bit as completely real afterwards.





PAT MCAFEE SELLING THE ABSOLUTE SHIT OUT OF THAT GUNTHER'S CHOKEHOLD.



HE'S SO DAMN GOOOD 🔥#WWERaw

pic.twitter.com/S7lpKdNGlt — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) April 22, 2025



