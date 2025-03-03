Former South Dakota State coordinator joins Northwestern staff

Former South Dakota State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Olson has joined the Northwestern staff. The move reunites Olson with former Jackrabbits offensive coordinator Zach Lujan; Olson replaced Lujan as SDSU's OC after Lujan took the same post at Northwestern.

We're told Olson has been in Evanston for a couple weeks, and has already updated his Twitter bio to reflect his new employment. He is working with Wildcats offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Olson had the option to join former SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers at Washington State, but opted for Northwestern instead.

In likely related news, Northwestern's payout as part of the Big Ten TV contract was a reported $60.5 million last season, while Washington State's was expected to be south of $10 million following the dissolution of the Pac-12. Rogers got the Washington State job because former head coach Jake Dickert left Wazzu for Wake Forest.

Rogers hired Taylor Lucas, the assistant offensive line coach at South Dakota State, as his O-line coach at Wazzu.