Intra-squad fight club leaves one NAIA player seeking medical treatment, two arrested

An intra-squad fight club at NAIA Central Methodist has resulted in one player seeking medical treatment for a possible brain bleed while two players have been arrested, with four more suspended from the team.

On Oct. 9, an unidentified CMU player was assaulted in the locker room as punishment for being late to practice. The alleged ring-leader of the group was 22-year-old Michael Treyvion Hourel Jr., who, according to a probable cause statement obtained by Substacker Cory Hogue, instituted the rule that defensive players late to team activities would have to fight teammates. When the player in question requested the Oct. 9 fight be limited to body shots, Hourel allegedly objected and struck his teammate in the face. After the teammate fought back, others in the group jumped in to fight him as well.

The player sought treatment at an urgent care facility and saw a concussion specialist, per Hogue.

An NAIA Second Team AP All-American in 2025, Hourel came to Central Methodist after he was charged with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, battery and criminal property damage while playing at Emporia State (D-II - KS) in 2024. He was indefinitely suspended by Emporia State after the charges. Hourel left Kansas under a 2-year diversion program, so it's not immediately clear if CMU known or could have known about his charges in Kansas, nor where the alleged locker room incident in Missouri could trigger further legal issues for him in Kansas.

Kamarion Ferguson, 20, was arrested along with Hourel; the pair face third-degree assault charges. Ferguson has since been released on bond, per ABC 17 News. Both are due back in court later this month.

"The safety and well-being of this student is our highest priority. This behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with our United Methodist heritage and a campus culture grounded in respect and care for others. Identified participants in the incident have been suspended from the football program indefinitely," CMU said in a statement, obtained by ABC 17 News.

Hourel and Ferguson each played in Central Methodist's Oct. 10 game, a 52-14 loss to Benedictine (KS).

It's not clear when CMU coaches became aware of Hourel and company's internal justice system. The school described it as an informal "accountability arrangement" among a small group of players.