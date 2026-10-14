Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge released from hospital, begins rehab after life-threatening battle

Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge has been released from UT Medical Center and has begun the rehabilitation process following a sudden, life-threatening medical issue that sidelined him for roughly a month and four games.

In a statement posted to X, Inge thanked the hospital staff and the broader Vols community:

“I want to thank all the staff at UT Medical Center for their amazing care and support. I was released from the hospital on Tuesday. I have begun the rehab process, and I am getting stronger by the day. My family and I are incredibly grateful to everyone who has reached out, Vol Nation and especially our staff and team. Your love and support during this time has been inspiring. There’s nothing like the Third Saturday in October, and I’ll be our guys’ biggest fan this weekend! GBO!”

Inge, 52, had been hospitalized since mid-September dealing with an undisclosed personal medical issue. The university first confirmed his hospitalization on Sept. 24, noting that he and his family appreciated prayers and support while requesting privacy. The next day, Inge released a brief message saying he was “resting comfortably” and “fighting this illness just like our team fights on Saturdays on the field.”⁠

He missed the Vols’ games against Kennesaw State (Sept. 19), No. 1 Texas (Sept. 26), and at least two more subsequent contests as the situation remained serious. After the Texas game, head coach Josh Heupel described “small wins” and “positive news” late in the week but emphasized that Inge still had “a real fight on his hands” after the condition turned serious mid-week.⁠Knoxnews

The tone shifted markedly after Tennessee’s 24-17 road win at Arkansas on Oct. 10. Heupel called Inge’s progress “a true miracle right before your eyes” and a testament to “the power of prayer.”

“He is doing really well. He should be able to get out of the hospital here the middle of next week, hopefully, and begin his rehab process,” Heupel said at the time. “Coach Inge faced a ton of adversity and was really fighting for his life and it kind of came out of nowhere.” Heupel thanked the football family, university, and fans for their prayers and support.⁠

Inge is in his third season on Josh Heupel’s staff after joining Tennessee in February 2024. He previously served as associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach at Washington under Kalen DeBoer, helping the Huskies reach the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game. He was retained when Heupel hired Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator and served as interim defensive coordinator for the 2025 Music City Bowl after Tim Banks was dismissed.

A Kirkwood, Missouri, native, Inge was a three-year starting defensive lineman at Iowa (1993-96). He has nearly three decades of coaching experience, including coordinator or co-coordinator roles at Washington, Fresno State, Indiana, Buffalo, and Northern Iowa, plus a season as an assistant defensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills. One of his children, Isaiah, is a walk-on defensive lineman for the Vols.