Marist Catholic Fires Head Coach After 63-0 Win

Marist Catholic High School in Eugene, Oregon, has removed head football coach Zach Loboy from his position, effective immediately, following a 63-0 victory over Cottage Grove on October 9. The game was halted after the first half by a mutual decision involving the schools’ athletic directors and the Lane County Football Association commissioner.

Up 57-0 in the second quarter, Loboy had his squad attempt an onside kick. Seriously. Marist did not recover the ball; and Loboy's tenure with the program shortly came to an end.

Here is a clip of Marist Catholic onside kicking, up 57-0 late in the 2Q… #opreps https://t.co/ghbWGzYE5R — Mid-Major Media (@MidMajorMedia) October 13, 2026





Athletic Director Rick Gardner informed parents via email that Loboy had been removed as head varsity football coach. Principal Bob Fraley later sent this message to parents:

I am writing to inform you that Marist has made the decision to remove Zach Loboy from his position as Head Varsity Football Coach, effective immediately. Following Friday’s game against Cottage Grove, we determined that a change in leadership was necessary to reflect our school’s mission and values.

For the remainder of the season, Jake Lowther will serve as interim Head Football Coach. Jake joined our football staff this year after previously serving as a Varsity Assistant Coach at Cascade High School. We are confident that Jake will provide the leadership and guidance our student-athletes need. Our priority is to support our players, maintain a positive team environment, and help the team finish the season strong.

We recognize that a coaching change in the middle of a season can be difficult for players and families. We appreciate your understanding, support, and prayers as we navigate this transition. Thank you for your continued commitment to Marist and our student athletes. May God continue to bless you and your families.

Sincerely,

Bob Fraley Principal, Marist Catholic High School

Gardner told The Register-Guard that “what happened there is really not reflective of the school’s mission and how we want to treat our opponents.” He added that the athletic program aims to adhere to Marist Catholic’s mission and values, and “in this particular case, we definitely fell short.” Gardner declined to provide further details on the decision.

Cottage Grove Athletic Director Garrett Bridgens emphasized that the early stoppage was not a forfeit. “It wasn’t a forfeit; it wasn’t that our coaches and players did not want to continue,” Bridgens said. “We were working in the best interest of our kids, our fans — the entire situation — to do what was best for everyone. This was the ADs and the commissioner of officials working together to make that decision.”

Jake Lowther has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Lowther began the year as Marist’s offensive line coach and previously served as a varsity assistant at Cascade High School in Turner.

Loboy, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment, had significant success at Marist. After serving as defensive coordinator, he took over as head coach and led the Spartans to the 2024 Class 4A state championship—the program’s first title since 2009 and sixth overall. Marist defeated Henley 30-6 in the final, avenging a prior championship-game loss to the same opponent. The program is a perennial contender with a strong tradition of success in Oregon’s 4A classification.

Entering the Cottage Grove game, Marist was 2-3 overall and working through a transition year after graduating a large senior class from the title team. The win improved the Spartans to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Sky-Em League (Special District 3) play. They travel to North Bend on October 16.

The school has stated its priority is supporting players, maintaining a positive environment, and helping the team finish the season strong. Loboy’s removal marks a sudden shift for a program that reached the pinnacle of Class 4A just two seasons ago under his leadership.