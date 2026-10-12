Sources: Prairie View A&M making multiple changes to coaching staff

Prairie View A&M is dismissing offensive coordinator Christopher Buckner and defensive backs coach Darren Garrigan, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.
The move comes two days after the Panthers fell 28-14 to Southern, dropping Prairie View to 2-5 on the season.
The Panthers went 10-4 with a SWAC championship and a Celebration Bowl appearance in 2025, head coach Tremaine Jackson's first season. PVAMU ranks 81st in FCS at 22.4 points per game, and 79th in pass efficiency defense; the Panthers led FCS in passing efficiency, passing offense, and touchdown passes allowed last season, and were a top 30 unit on offense at 31.6 points per contest. Buckner came to Prairie View in 2025 after serving as the wide receivers coach at Sam Houston, with previous stops at Texas State, Southern Miss, Arkansas State and North Carolina Central, with a 2-year run as the offensive coordinator at Western New Mexico in 2016-17. Garrigan came to PVAMU with Jackson from Valdosta State, and in 2022 coached a Texas Southern secondary that led the SWAC in interceptions. Garrigan was also a part of an Incarnate Word defensive staff under Eric Morris that led FCS in takeaways and, later, won two Southland Conference championships.
Running backs coach Clifford Fedd will assume play-calling duties over the remainder of the season, while defensive coordinator Brandon Anderson and defensive analyst Frank Whirley will share the load coaching the secondary.
Prairie View is back in action Saturday against Alcorn State.
As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.