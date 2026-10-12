Sources: Prairie View A&M making multiple changes to coaching staff

The Panthers went 10-4 with a SWAC championship and a Celebration Bowl appearance in 2025, head coach Tremaine Jackson's first season. PVAMU ranks 81st in FCS at 22.4 points per game, and 79th in pass efficiency defense; the Panthers led FCS in passing efficiency, passing offense, and touchdown passes allowed last season, and were a top 30 unit on offense at 31.6 points per contest. Buckner came to Prairie View in 2025 after serving as the wide receivers coach at Sam Houston, with previous stops at Texas State, Southern Miss, Arkansas State and North Carolina Central, with a 2-year run as the offensive coordinator at Western New Mexico in 2016-17. Garrigan came to PVAMU with Jackson from Valdosta State, and in 2022 coached a Texas Southern secondary that led the SWAC in interceptions. Garrigan was also a part of an Incarnate Word defensive staff under Eric Morris that led FCS in takeaways and, later, won two Southland Conference championships.