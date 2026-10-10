Mike Elko turns on TexAgs after Texas A&M third loss of season

Texas A&M fell to No. 14 Missouri, 27-6, on Saturday. It was the second straight road game in which the Aggies scored precisely six points and, dating back to the end of last season, A&M's fifth loss in its last seven games against Power 4 competition.

Marcel Reed continues to sputter at quarterback for the Aggies, completing less than 50 percent of his 39 passes, for less than 200 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. And yet A&M continues to believe Reed is its best option at quarterback. All that to say, barring an unforeseen miracle, this long season is going to get longer in College Station.

Facing his first true crisis in three seasons as Texas A&M's head coach, Mike Elko pleaded for fans' patience while taking a shot at the super-popular independent fan site, TexAgs.

"There is a difference between the fan base and social media. There's one group that I really don't care much about. Billy's cesspool can go be Billy's cesspool. Our fan base, be with us. Stay behind us. We are going to build something we told you we were going to build. We are in a really bad spot right now, but we are going to work our way out of it," Elko said.

"Going to show restraint here (for now) and get back to answering questions, but the head coach losing 27-6 then immediately calling out an incredibly large portion of the loyal but also understandably frustrated fan base was a wildly unnecessary misstep," TexAgs owner Billy Liucci tweeted afterward.

Going to show restraint here (for now) and get back to answering questions, but the head coach losing 27-6 then immediately calling out an incredibly large portion of the loyal but also understandably frustrated fan base was a wildly unnecessary misstep. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 10, 2026

Until now, Liucci (and, to be sure, the vast majority of the Texas A&M fan base) had been incredibly positive toward Elko and the direction of the program, until now. Texas A&M returns home to face The Citadel on Saturday -- sure to be the most tepid crowd to date of the Elko era -- before a visit to No. 6 Alabama on Oct. 24. The Aggies close the season with Tennessee, Oklahoma, and then Texas. Again, barring a miracle, there is more losing ahead from this team.