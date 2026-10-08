Georgia-Alabama game appears on track to kickoff as scheduled

While not official as of this writing, signs point to the massive clash between No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama kicking off as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local) in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Moving the game, either to Friday, Sunday, or an alternate location, had been speculated after the storm showed signs of developing into a hurricane and hitting western/central Alabama earlier this week. More than the hurricane itself, officials were worried about tornadoes developing on the outskirts of the storm.

Early Thursday morning, however, meteorologist James Spann posted the latest model, which showed Hurricane Isaias picking up steam and, in turn, pushing further southeast, toward northern Florida and southern Georgia. *The most widespread rain will likely move out of Alabama Saturday afternoon; only lingering, isolated showers around Saturday night with light wind," Spann wrote.

While no one would recommend scheduling a picnic for Saturday evening in western Alabama, where Tuscaloosa is located, the forecast looked favorable enough to play a football game and, equally important, move 100,000 people in and out of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"The weather looks favorable for Saturday night's Alabama/Georgia game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (6:30p CT kickoff)," per Spann. "Lingering clouds, an outside risk of a passing shower or two, and winds less than 15 mph.

ISAIAS GROWING STRONGER: This morning Hurricane Isaias is packing sustained winds of 80 mph; the center is about 420 miles south/southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It is moving to the east/northeast at 9 mph.



A Hurricane Warning is in now effect from Ocean Springs,… pic.twitter.com/0c5dHQRBxj — James Spann (@spann) October 8, 2026

Then, later Thursday morning, ESPN announced College GameDay would broadcast from Coleman Coliseum, Alabama's basketball arena. While obviously taking necessary precaution to shield the show and its onlookers from likely rainfall, the announcement was a context clue that ESPN felt confident enough to not seek out an alternate city to host the show.

Early Thursday afternoon, Andy Staples of On3 reported that SEC and team sources have indicated they expect to play as scheduled on Thursday evening. The SEC informed Georgia to travel to Tuscaloosa as scheduled, per On3.

An official announcement from the conference should come later today.