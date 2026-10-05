Kirby Moore making a change, taking over play-calling at Washington State

First-year Washington State head coach Kirby Moore is reclaiming the offensive headset after the Cougars’ offense stalled through five games under offensive coordinator Matt Miller.

Moore confirmed Monday that he will call plays moving forward, following Saturday’s 26-6 home loss to Fresno State that dropped WSU to 1-4. The Cougars’ only win is against FCS Duquesne. Against Fresno State they managed 182 total yards and failed to score an offensive touchdown. Across four games against FBS opponents, the offense has produced just three touchdowns.

Miller remains on staff and will stay heavily involved in the offense, Moore said. The move comes after Moore had left the door open to changes following the Fresno State loss, telling reporters everything on offense was under review on a short week before Friday’s road game at Utah State.

“I can’t wait to go to practice today,” Moore said when asked about taking the calls.

Moore spent the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator at Missouri, where he called plays, after earlier stops that included calling the offense at Fresno State. Miller, a former Boise State teammate of Moore’s, joined the staff this offseason as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after serving as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Boise State in 2025. Play-calling duties at Boise State last year belonged to co-coordinator Nate Potter, making this Miller’s first season as a sole play-caller at the FBS level. His earlier coaching stops include wide receivers roles at Boise State and Montana State, plus a stint as offensive coordinator at Montana State.

The quarterback picture is also fluid. Starter Caden Pinnick has struggled, and Moore said redshirt sophomore Julian Dugger and redshirt freshman Owen Eshelman will also get reps this week.

“Everyone’s gonna get reps. I think that’s the most important thing. Everyone’s gotta make the reps count. We’ll see where it’s at on Friday, and we’ll play ball,” Moore said.

The change was first reported by the Spokesman-Review.