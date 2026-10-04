Texas Tech fans got their hands on Colorado's game plan, opening script

Texas Tech coaches looking for intel on their opponent Saturday needed to look no further than their own message board, Red Raider Sports.

There, a user posted a thread in which he claimed to have obtained a copy of Colorado's offensive game plan for the game Saturday, including the Buffaloes' opening script. The script called for a reverse pass on the game's opening play, and then several throws to the middle of the field -- all of which Colorado did.

“We found a 25 page or so playbook that i would bet large amounts of money on is the actual cu playbook. it’s got opening plays, red zone info, our tendencies, etc. etc.,” the post reads.

Update: It was real. 1st six plays of the first half and 1st two of the second half (then picked off) https://t.co/M6F018Ib4J pic.twitter.com/BkNt6Ov475 — Jody S. Laughter∴ (@Lubbockist) October 4, 2026

The Athletic on Sunday confirmed the authenticity of the game plan.

The Buffaloes opened the game with a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, and then did not score again. The team threw four interceptions, including three by first-time starter Isaac Wilson. Wilson's third interception was caught in Colorado's own end zone for a rare 0-yard pick six, which gave Texas Tech a 22-7 fourth quarter lead. The 12th-ranked Red Raiders won the game, 29-7.

Joey McGuire denied knowledge of the fans' discovery, and CU head coach Deion Sanders was not asked about it in his post-game press conference.

The lack of opsec is emblematic of where Colorado finds itself as a program. Wilson started the game because CU's opening-day starter, Julien Lewis, has been ineffective. As a team, Colorado ranks 101st nationally in passing efficiency, 94th in rushing, 107th in yards per play, and 124th in scoring. Elsewhere, after a failed fake punt on 4th-and-7 gave Texas Tech the ball near midfield, Fox cameras panned to Sanders on the sideline, who appeared to ask, "Who called that?" Colorado also lined up to defend a field goal with nine players on the field, after a timeout because CU didn't have enough players on the field. Sanders was later seen scolding Colorado's punt returner after he failed to catch a punt that Texas Tech downed at the 1; John Curry snared a pick-six in the end zone on the next snap, effectively ending the game.