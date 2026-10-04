PJ Fleck delivers message to both fans and critics: "Never apologize for who you are"

P.J. Fleck got the Little Brown Jug back on Saturday. Afterward, he had a message for everyone who has ever rolled their eyes at him.

Minnesota beat Michigan 20-14 at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Gophers' first win over the Wolverines since 2014 and their first over Michigan in Minneapolis since 1977.

In his postgame press conference, Fleck was asked how he shuts out the haters and keeps being himself despite the heat he takes publicly. He ran through the usual list of complaints, from the acronyms to rubbing blood on his face, a nod to last week's "blood brothers" moment with linebacker Maverick Baranowski after the win at Washington.

"I've been doing that 14 years. You know why? When you're 0-9, 0-10, you've never won a game as a head coach? When you win, that's where that started at UMass 14 years ago. I said from there on, we'll do that every time. Our locker room will be a celebration because we will never, ever, ever take winning for granted."

Fleck's first win as a head coach came in 2013, his first season at Western Michigan, a 31-30 win over UMass after a winless start.

Asked after the game how he's able to shut out the haters and continue being himself despite taking heat publicly, Fleck shared an interesting response.

"I don't think there's any reason for anybody in this world, no matter who you are, to apologize for who you are," Fleck said. "As long as you are being the best, most authentic, most real version of yourself every day, and you're changing your best, and you're doing good in the world. You do that, don't you ever change. Just be yourself. That goes for kids. That goes for everybody listening to this."

Fleck credited his boss for allowing him "to be PJ Fleck" and laid out how he sees the job earlier in front of cameras. "I get paid to win football games. I also get paid to bring notoriety and hopefully a really, really positive, energetic way to the University of Minnesota."

Minnesota held Michigan to 180 total yards and kept the ball for 37:36. Bryce Underwood completed 10 of 21 passes with two interceptions. Darius Taylor scored twice, Noah Jennings had 102 total yards, and Drake Lindsey went 17 of 25 for 136 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, one returned for a score by Michigan linebacker Nathaniel Staehling.

"Besides my marriage, my kids being born, this might be the best day of my life," he told the country after the game.

Fleck is in his 10th season at Minnesota after being hired in January 2017. He came from Western Michigan, where he went 30-22 in four seasons and led the Broncos to a 13-0 regular season, a MAC title and the Cotton Bowl in 2016. Before that, he coached wide receivers at Northern Illinois, Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last fall, the Gophers went 8-5 and beat New Mexico 20-17 in overtime in the Rate Bowl.

Thirteen years after that UMass win, he still treats every victory like it's his first. Saturday, his team gave him a big one.

Minnesota (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) visits Purdue on Saturday night before a bye and an Oct. 24 home date with Iowa. Michigan fell to 3-2 with its second straight loss.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

PJ Fleck was asked after the game how he's able shut out the haters and continue being himself despite the heat he takes publicly. His message, per usual, is worth a listen no matter what you think of the Minnesota Gophers' head coach. "We will never ever, ever, ever take winning for granted... I don't think there's any reason for anybody in this world, no matter who you are, to apologize for who you are. As long as you are being the best, most authentic, most real version of yourself every day, and you're changing your best, and you're doing good in the world. You do that, don't you ever change... Be yourself." — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) October 3, 2026