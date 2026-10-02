NFL fines, suspends 49ers owner Jed York

The NFL has concluded its investigation into San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York and on Friday handed down a 6-game suspension plus a fine of $500,000.

The league found York violated its personal conduct policy following his arrest for soliciting a prostitute in East Palestine, Ohio, in August. York had arranged a meeting with a prostitute online and was arrested upon his arrival to the location, which was in a trailer park. He was sentenced to two days in jail and fined $1,150.

York has been away from the team since then, and will be eligible to return on Oct. 20.

“Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full. To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry. This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family. While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead," he said.

York, 46, inherited the team from his parents and has been its CEO since 2008 and became its principal owner in 2024. York's family has owned the 49ers through his mother's side since 1977.