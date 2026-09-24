Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge hospitalized with personal medical issue

Tennessee announced Thursday that linebackers coach William Inge is in the hospital dealing with a personal medical issue.

The school’s statement read: “Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge has been in the hospital dealing with a personal medical issue. Coach Inge and his family appreciate your prayers and support, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Tennessee Football posted a public request for prayers. The university has not disclosed a diagnosis, a timeline for Inge’s return, or any details about his condition beyond that statement.

Sources tell FootballScoop the situation is quite serious and we echo the programs request for prayers for Coach Inge.

Coach Inge is one of the truly good men in this profession. We share our prayers and kindly ask everyone to join us in praying for Coach and his family.

Inge, 52, is in his third season on Josh Heupel’s staff. He was hired in February 2024 after two seasons as Washington’s associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Kalen DeBoer. That Huskies staff won the Pac-12 title, beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal and reached the national championship game. Inge had been expected to follow DeBoer to Alabama before choosing Tennessee.

He was one of the few defensive assistants retained after Heupel hired Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator this offseason. After Tim Banks was fired late in 2025, Inge also served as Tennessee’s interim defensive coordinator for the Music City Bowl.

A Kirkwood, Missouri, native, Inge was a three-year starter on the defensive line at Iowa from 1993-96. He has spent nearly three decades in coaching, including coordinator or co-coordinator stops at Washington, Fresno State, Indiana, Buffalo and Northern Iowa, plus a season as an assistant defensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills. He and his wife, Rae Ann, have three children. Their son, Isaiah, is a walk-on defensive lineman for the Vols.