LSU athletics projects $26 million deficit after $44 million deficit last year; president says program must ‘stop that bleeding’

LSU athletics is operating deep in the red as the first full year of direct athlete compensation collides with years of overspending.

Piper Hutchinson of the Louisiana Illuminator has in-depth reporting on the issues.

President Wade Rousse told the Louisiana Board of Regents on Tuesday that the athletic department is projected to finish the current fiscal year with a $26 million deficit. That follows a $44 million shortfall in fiscal year 2025-26, LSU spokeswoman Meg Sunstrom confirmed to the Illuminator.

The 2025-26 shortfall came in the first year NCAA Division I programs were permitted to pay athletes directly. Like most Power conference schools, LSU spent the maximum allowed amount — $21.5 million — which accounted for the largest single piece of the deficit.

Over the past six years, LSU athletics has overspent its budget by a combined $177.5 million, Rousse told the board during its annual budget hearing.

“The acute need is certainly athletics, so we’ve got to stop that bleeding first,” Rousse said. “But you know, I think what we’re building is scalable. And if we do it the right way, it could have a positive effect on revenue for the entire system.”

Rousse also said the university is preparing to publicly announce a new revenue-generation plan. Details were shared with major donors in July at a private event at the Governor’s Mansion. An official rollout has been held pending a valuation of LSU’s brand. The plan is expected to include a private-equity component tied to media rights and is designed to produce funding first for athletics and eventually for the broader LSU System.

The financial pressure comes as LSU football continues to operate as one of the sport’s highest-spending programs in the revenue-sharing era. Football has historically subsidized the rest of the department, but the combination of coaching-change costs, roster investment, and the new athlete-pay rules has erased the thin margins LSU athletics posted in recent years.

Rousse emphasized that the university wants to protect control of its brand even as it explores outside capital. “We want to make sure that our brand is valued the right way. At no point do we ever lose control of anything there,” he said.

LSU is simultaneously seeking state funding for academic priorities — including $31.7 million to hire 45 faculty members and $21 million for graduate stipends — but Rousse made clear athletics is the immediate financial emergency.

The next legislative session begins in April. Until then, the athletic department’s task is straightforward and urgent: stop the bleeding.

As for other universities who don't gather as much revenue as LSU, the question is perhaps even more pressing. Some are pressing for the Federal Government to pass the Protect College Sports Act as a way to slow the spending; but how many people actually believe anything the United States Government does actually accomplishes "slowing the spending"?

Every administrator, no matter how large or small their school is, knows they need to stop the bleeding. The question is, how?

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest news.