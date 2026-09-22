After notching first win over FBS opponent in school history, veteran FCS head coach Frank Scelfo had some fun at his presser

Southeastern Louisiana (FCS) had lost 35 straight games to FBS competition before Saturday night. That streak is dead.

The Lions went to Monroe and beat ULM 38-35 at FMOL Health St. Francis Stadium, the first win over an FBS opponent in program history. Scelfo downplayed it in a fun way when he met with reporters.

"We did not go out and buy Super Bowl rings," Scelfo shared at his presser yesterday. "That was not our Super Bowl."

He kept going.

"It was just another game. We got a nice paycheck from it."

The paycheck was real. ULM brought Southeastern in as a guarantee game and wrote the check, then watched the Lions leave Monroe with the money and the W.

There is some history buried in "just another game," too. Scelfo played baseball at Northeast Louisiana from 1977 to 1981, the school that is now ULM. He beat his old campus and pocketed its check on the same night.

Scelfo also had something up his sleeve for ULM athletic director SJ Tuohy.

"I know their coaches respected who we were as an organization, but I'm not so sure that everybody did. Their AD went out and said they were going to have a watch party for the LSU vs Ole Miss game at the end of the third quarter if the game got out of hand, and well, the game kind of got out of hand. it was 38-20 but we were ahead."

"I guess he got BLINDSIDED, I don't know." Scelfo said of Tuohy. "No pun intended."

Tuohy, who was portrayed as a boy in "The Blind Side" and took over as ULM's athletic director in December 2025, is watching his Warhawks open the year 0-3.

To his credit, Tuohy responded to the moment on X with a respectful rebuttal.

While it lacks originality and pretty surprising from a vet/legend like coach, I can appreciate it.



Congrats on a great win for your program. While I wish it weren’t at our expense, happy for ULM/NLU alums doing well, and guys like Cole Kelly who I’ve loved since Ark.



Coach is… https://t.co/WJiKijoVcB — Sean Tuohy Jr. (@SJTuohy) September 22, 2026

Southeastern led wire-to-wire and pushed the lead to 38-20 early in the fourth quarter before ULM made it respectable. Kyle Lowe went 18-of-25 for 155 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Richard McKneely took an interception back for a score, and Dkhai Joseph returned a punt 78 yards for another. Southeastern won the turnover battle 3-1 and got a 50.4-yard punting average from Jack Hunter to flip the field all night. The Lions moved to 2-2. ULM fell to 0-3.

Scelfo is in his eighth season at Southeastern, where he has built one of the more consistent programs at the FCS level. He won the Southland Conference title in 2022 and has four 9-4 seasons on his résumé, including 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025. Before Hammond, he coached offense at Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Arizona and UTSA, and spent 2013 through 2015 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The win over an FBS foe is the first of its kind for Southeastern.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

"We did not go out and buy Super Bowl rings, That was not our Super Bowl."



Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo with some zingers today after the Lions beat ULM 38-35 on Saturday.



"It was just another game. We got a nice paycheck from it."



ULM athletic director SJ Tuohy taking… pic.twitter.com/iyKigza0xF — Aaron Dietrich (@AaronsAces) September 21, 2026