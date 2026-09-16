After leaving Nike for Adidas, Miami moving back to Nike next year

The latest move in the game of musical chairs in the college sports apparel space belongs to Nike and Miami. The Hurricanes will leave Adidas for Nike starting with the 2027 football season, the school revealed to the Miami Herald on Wednesday.

When Miami left Nike for Adidas in 2015 it was major news, because Miami's department-wide deal with Nike was the very first of its kind, struck way back in 1987. The 'Canes wore the Swoosh for a generation, until a 12-year, $80 million cash-and-apparel deal got them over to Adidas. Now, Miami is switching back for $200 million over 10 years. Between $13 and $14 million of the $20 million per is expected to be straight cash, per the paper.

The move comes on the heels of Tennessee making the same moves in reverse just last year. The Volunteers wore Adidas during the Peyton Manning days (1995-2015), spent roughly a decade with Nike, and are now back in Adidas.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State is also in its first season in Adidas after 30 years in Nike, in a deal rumored to be the largest in college sports. Hard-and-fast numbers are hard to pin down, but Nike's largest clients are believed to be Oregon, Ohio State, and Texas. CNN reported Penn State felt the Swoosh prioritized Ohio State and Michigan over them, and preferred to be a larger (and richer) fish in a smaller pond at Adidas.