After leaving Nike for Adidas, Miami moving back to Nike next year

The latest move in the game of musical chairs in the college sports apparel space belongs to Nike and Miami. The Hurricanes will leave Adidas for Nike starting with the 2027 football season, the school revealed to the Miami Herald on Wednesday.
When Miami left Nike for Adidas in 2015 it was major news, because Miami's department-wide deal with Nike was the very first of its kind, struck way back in 1987. The 'Canes wore the Swoosh for a generation, until a 12-year, $80 million cash-and-apparel deal got them over to Adidas. Now, Miami is switching back for $200 million over 10 years. Between $13 and $14 million of the $20 million per is expected to be straight cash, per the paper.
The move comes on the heels of Tennessee making the same moves in reverse just last year. The Volunteers wore Adidas during the Peyton Manning days (1995-2015), spent roughly a decade with Nike, and are now back in Adidas.
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Penn State is also in its first season in Adidas after 30 years in Nike, in a deal rumored to be the largest in college sports. Hard-and-fast numbers are hard to pin down, but Nike's largest clients are believed to be Oregon, Ohio State, and Texas. CNN reported Penn State felt the Swoosh prioritized Ohio State and Michigan over them, and preferred to be a larger (and richer) fish in a smaller pond at Adidas.
Miami leaves Adidas with no such hard feelings. The Herald reported Miami board of trustees chairman Manny Kadre worked personnel connections with Nike higher-ups to secure the reunion between The U and The Swoosh. With the revival of Hurricanes football under Mario Cristobal, Nike didn't require any arm-twisting to put its logo next to Miami's. And itcertainly didn't hurt that Nike has some new-found space in the budget after losing the Vols and the Nittany Lions.