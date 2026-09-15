LSU-Ole Miss isn't the only SEC game worth locking in on this weekend

The Week 3 slate in college football gives us three ranked matchups, highlighted by one of the most anticipated games of the season in No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Nothing this week, nothing this regular season, will match the stakes of the Kiffin Bowl in Oxford. But let's hold a little space for a game that's nearly as interesting, taking place between unranked teams in the middle of the afternoon on a conference cable network.

At 4:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network, Mississippi State takes on South Carolina, and the result should be fascinating.

For starters, Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor is the breakout star of September. The highest-rated quarterback recruit in program history, Taylor has surpassed his billing through four career starts and heads into Saturday as the 10th-most efficient passer in the nation, hitting two-thirds of his passes for over 10 yards per attempt with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He eviscerated Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis, needing only 22 attempts to put up 227 yards and three scores. Put simply, there aren't nine quarterbacks more tantalizing than him. Maybe not even two.

South Carolina is quarterbacked by LaNorris Sellers. I don't need to sell you on him by now. Dylan Stewart will spend three and a half hours chasing Taylor around, and both could well be top-10 picks. Both teams enter Saturday 2-0, which is nice. But on Saturday, against each other, their 2026 seasons actually begin.

What does the winner get? Essentially, very little and a lot at the same time. Both teams were in the "Others Receiving Votes" section of Sunday's AP poll; State essentially "ranked" 32nd, two points ahead of Carolina at 33rd. They'd need a lot of help, but there's an outside chance the winner leaps into the rankings. Mississippi State hasn't appeared in the AP Top 25 since 2022; South Carolina was ranked 10th last September, but dropped out after getting dog-walked 31-7 by Vanderbilt and never returned.

But Saturday is about more than getting a number ahead of your team's name. The winner has permission to dream big, at least for the next six days.

It's early, but so far the SEC looks to be the best, or at least the deepest, conference in college football. Winning on Saturday gives you the belief that your team is might be good enough to maybe navigate the minefield in front of you and live the impossible dream. If that's too much to swallow at this point, at the very least a 3-0 start puts you that much closer to the 8-4/9-3 season that makes you feel like you hit the top end of realistic expectations this season and makes you feel good about what's to come.

What does the loser get? Existential dread.

Both coaches need this, period. Jeff Lebby is an A-level offensive coordinator, but being an A-level head coach is especially about delivering wins. Especially with that quarterback. Lebby is 9-18 thus far in Starkville and 1-15 in SEC play, the one win coming by three over an Arkansas team that fired its coach.

After Saturday, Mississippi State begins a stretch of five straight opponents currently in the AP Top 25, including No. 10 Alabama, No. 7 LSU and No. 1 Texas. If you're good enough, that's a schedule that could shoot you straight to the top of the rankings. If you're not, it's enough rope to hang yourself.

The stakes are similarly dire at South Carolina. Shane Beamer is 16-24 in SEC play and, most recently, failed to follow up the feel-good 2024 season by going 4-8 and 1-7 in SEC play. Carolina dropped its last six games against Power 4 opponents, and its only SEC win came over a Kentucky team that fired its coach. Road trips to Tuscaloosa, Gainesville, Norman and Clemson await, plus home games with No. 15 Tennessee, No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 2 Georgia. Again, that's a lot of stones that could be used to stepped upon to a better-than-expected season, or stuffed in Carolina's pockets to sink them to the bottom of the pond.