Florida State fires AD Michael Alford

Florida State has fired AD Michael Alford, the school announced Monday. Senior associate AD Bruce Warwick has been appointed interim AD amid a national search.

The move comes a week after Florida State football dropped a 27-24 decision to SMU on Labor Day evening, dropping the Seminoles to a conference-worst 3-14 in ACC play since the beginning of the 2024 season. Until proven otherwise, the move will be seen as an obvious precursor to Florida State moving on from head coach Mike Norvell. Coming off a 2-10 season in 2024 and 5-7 last year, the Seminoles are currently 1-1 and have ranked opponents in three of their next four games: at No. 10 Alabama on Saturday, vs. No. 25 Virginia (Oct. 3), at No. 23 Louisville (Oct. 9), and at No. 5 Miami (Oct. 17). Florida State is off Oct. 24. Last week, a group of Florida State fans launched a website attempting to crowdfund half of Norvell's $50+ million buyout.

Florida State is also on a university-wide mission to exit the ACC and join the SEC, the Big Ten, and/or Whatever Comes Next.

"Changes like this are never easy, but sometimes necessary," Florida State Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins said. "We have made significant investments and structural changes in our athletics program and Seminole Boosters over the past few years, but more are needed. This step begins the next phase of restructuring that the University must commit to in order to compete in this era of college sports. The President and the Board are in lockstep on the mission and what the results must be."

"Florida State is committed to maintaining the highest standards for our student-athletes and staff," echoed FSU President Richard McCullough. "We want all of them to be able to play for championships. This leadership change reflects that commitment."

McCullough's comments Monday indicated Norvell's job is not jeopardy. At the moment. "Nobody wants to win more than Mike Norvell," he told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "College coaches are in the winning business. That's what we're working on."