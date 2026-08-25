Skip Holtz refuses to say he's retired: "Find where it says retirement in the Bible, and I'll consider it.”

Skip Holtz was back in Birmingham this month for the Nick Saban Legacy Awards, an event that honored Mack Brown and Holtz's late father, Lou. When the conversation turned to whether he was walking away from the game for good, he made it clear that nobody should pencil him in as retired.

"I'm certainly not tired. I'm not burnt out. I'm not worn out. I would love to coach again," Holtz told those in attendance.

Then he delivered an absolute gem that older coaches will certainly appreciate on another level.

"Find where it says retirement in the Bible, and I'll consider it."

Holtz stepped away from the Birmingham Stallions in December, closing out one of the most dominant runs spring football has produced. He went a remarkable 33-7 across four seasons with the Stallions and won three straight titles, back-to-back USFL championships in 2022 and 2023 and the UFL championship in 2024.

He called that decision a pause rather than an ending at the time.

For anyone who lost track of his résumé during the spring league run, Holtz has been a head coach for a long time. He spent 1994 to 1998 at Connecticut, went 40-31 at East Carolina from 2005 to 2009 with back-to-back Conference USA titles in 2008 and 2009, ran South Florida from 2010 to 2012, and coached Louisiana Tech from 2013 to 2021, where he won three C-USA West division titles and stacked up bowl wins. Before all of that he was the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame in the early '90s under his father.

That's 27 years of college coaching plus four in the pros, and a guy who just won at a high clip at the last stop. Coaches with that track record who say they still want the headset typically mean it.

The Bible line will get the clicks, and it fits Holtz, who has always leaned on his faith publicly. Underneath the one-liner is a coach saying he has more to give and is waiting on the right situation. He hasn't attached himself to a specific level or job, which leaves the door open for a college program, an NFL staff, or another run in the spring.

Coaches who win three championships in four years and still want to work tend to find a way back onto a sideline. Holtz sounds like one of them.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

FULL INTERVIEW: Skip Holtz is the greatest spring football coach of all-time and isn’t done yet. An offensive mastermind. 🏈🔥 https://t.co/dVdWNgffLn pic.twitter.com/4ltMowWO2w — BirminghamSports (@BirminghamSport) August 25, 2026