Matt Rhule had coaches sing karaoke, and then had to go meeting room to meeting room to apologize

Matt Rhule met with the media over the weekend for the first time since Nebraska opened fall camp, and buried in the updates on bodies, portal adds and quarterback battles was one of the better camp stories you will hear this August.

Offensive line coach Geep Wade, per Rhule, is a great coach but a "horrific" singer.

Rhule laid out the numbers you would expect from a first fall availability. The Huskers report as the biggest and leanest team he has had in Lincoln, adding 677 pounds of lean mass and dropping 188 pounds of fat through the offseason. He handed out staff news, elevating Jamar Mozee to assistant head coach and tabbing former Husker Damon Benning as director of football player development.

Then he got to the karaoke, something Rhule has been doing to liven up cam for 13 years, and this you've got to see and hear this to fully experience.

Geep Wade on the mic 🎤 pic.twitter.com/SF1WIpmzXT — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) August 8, 2026

As Rhule told it, Wade's turn in front of the team was bad enough that the coach went meeting room to meeting room afterward to apologize to the players who had to sit through it. A position coach apologizing to the room is usually about a missed assignment or a bad install. This one was about his voice.

For those who have not tracked Nebraska's offseason, Wade is the guy Rhule brought in to fix, arguably, the biggest problem on the roster. He arrived from Georgia Tech, where he built one of the more physical fronts in the ACC, and replaced Donovan Raiola. Wade and Rhule hit the transfer portal hard to remake the group, and Rhule has sounded more confident about the offensive line than almost any other unit on the team heading into camp.

The karaoke bit is something fun Rhule has been doing for well over a decade. Nebraska is coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons, and Rhule has told anyone who will listen that the program has to take a step this fall. Team-building nights, even the ones that lead to him apologizing for the latest rendition of whatever was chosen, are part of how he wants this locker room to come together before the schedule gets real.

The Huskers open with two MAC opponents in Ohio and Bowling Green, then an FCS matchup with North Dakota before starting Big Ten play with a trip to East Lansing to take on Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans.

Wade's day job is safe. His encore, based on Rhule's review, is not getting booked.

Let this be a lesson during camp. Pick your karaoke song carefully, or be ready to make the apology tour.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for all the latest.

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