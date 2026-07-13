Kirby Smart and Georgia are reportedly losing a staffer to Blake Harrell and ECU

East Carolina is dipping into the deepest talent pool in college football to build out its own scouting operation.

The Pirates are hiring Georgia player personnel analyst Ethan Key as their director of scouting, a source tells CBS Sports. Key spent the last two years inside the Georgia football building, working in a personnel department that has become one of the most respected roster-building operations in the country.

With the transfer portal and revenue sharing turning roster management into a year-round grind, the people evaluating and organizing talent behind the scenes have become as valuable as almost anyone on staff. Programs without Georgia's resources have to build that structure creatively, and Blake Harrell is betting that someone who learned the trade under Kirby Smart can bring it to Greenville.

Key's background fits the mold. He graduated summa cum laude from Kennesaw State with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Applied Statistics and Data Analytics, and he carried that analytical bent into his work at Georgia. In his role with the Bulldogs, he assisted with outside linebacker recruiting and personnel, scouted and evaluated prospects, organized recruiting boards, coordinated coaches' travel, ran official visits, and handled quality control across various personnel projects. That's the unglamorous, detail-heavy work that keeps a modern recruiting department humming.

He's leaving a program that has set a high bar in college football. Georgia won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 and has stayed in the national championship conversation every year since, in large part because of how well it identifies and develops talent. Coaches and personnel staffers who come out of that building tend to get opportunities, and Key is the latest to parlay his time in Athens into a bigger title elsewhere.

He's landing at a program on the rise. ECU went 9-4 in 2025 in Harrell's first full season as head coach, finishing 6-2 in American Athletic Conference play and sharing fourth place in the league. Harrell, who was promoted from defensive coordinator after serving as interim in 2024, has since signed a restructured deal to stay in Greenville, and the Pirates allowed just 20.1 points per game last fall, the fewest at ECU since 1999.

For a program trying to keep that momentum going, adding a scouting mind trained inside one of the sport's premier personnel departments is a smart, forward-looking move.