With camp just a few weeks out, Tom Perkovich has his offensive staff set, and the biggest piece of the puzzle is a familiar face who is not going anywhere.

University at Albany announced a round of staff moves this week headlined by a promotion for Will Fiacchi, a name Great Danes fans have known for a long time. Fiacchi, entering his tenth season on the UAlbany sideline, moves from wide receivers coach to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Alongside that, Sean Pearson steps into an expanded run game coordinator and offensive line role, and Dylan August joins the staff to coach the wideouts.

"These adjustments put our staff in a great position heading into camp in just a few weeks," Perkovich shared in the school's release. "Will and Sean have earned these expanded roles, and adding Dylan gives us a complete offensive room as we prepare for the season."

For Fiacchi, this is another chapter in a story that runs deep at his alma mater. He walked off campus in 2014 as the program's all-time leading passer, then came back to coach. He ran the offense as coordinator in 2025, and before that he held a pass game coordinator title during the 2023 FCS semifinal run, a team that led the CAA in receiving touchdowns with 37 and put future NFL targets Brevin Easton and Julian Hicks on the map. When a guy knows the building, the quarterback room, and the standard that well, handing him the passing game is an easy call.

Pearson does not have the tenure Fiacchi does, but he wasted no time making an impact. He joined the program back in January, and now he is running the run game and the offensive line. He comes to the Capital Region off a stop at Bucknell, where his rushing attack put up the program's most efficient numbers in over a decade and Patriot League Rookie of the Year Tariq Thomas carried the load. His resume also includes stops at Lehigh, Northwestern, and Western Michigan, where he helped develop multiple future NFL draft picks up front.

August fills out the room after a busy climb through the ranks. Most recently he coached running backs at Tennessee Tech, where the Golden Eagles won the Big South-OVC in 2025 behind the league's top rushing offense at 6.3 yards a carry and a pair of Second Team All-Conference backs. Before that he spent 2024 as an assistant quarterbacks coach at Princeton, following a three-year run at Houston where he touched receivers, running backs, and the offensive line during the Cougars' 2021 AAC title game appearance plus Birmingham Bowl and Independence Bowl wins. He got his start at West Virginia as a defensive graduate assistant where he worked with the safeties and nickels.

Fall camp is set to open soon, and the offensive staff is now set.